Manitoba ministers apologize for not wearing masks indoors during gala photography operation





Two Manitoba cabinet ministers apologized for removing face masks at a closed gala on Saturday, and want people in the province to know it was an isolated incident. Family Minister Rochelle Squires, Health Minister Audrey Gordon and Cathy Cox, Minister of Sports, Culture and Heritage were photographed away from their tables, without masks, inside the Winnipeg Art Gallery in photos posted on Squires social media. Masks are required in all indoor public places in Manitoba, unless people are sitting down to eat or drink. Gordon, MFA for Southdale, was asked about her choice to remove her mask for a group at a news conference Monday announcing rapid COVID-19 tests for travelers and apologizing for the move. “I want to comment first by apologizing to the Manitobans and in particular to my constituents in the Southdale area. I believe that as Minister of Health, I must hold to a higher standard and have always adhered to that standard. , “she said. “I want the Manitobans to know that the restrictions are there to protect us all, no matter where we are and what the event may be, and that it will not happen again.” Family Minister Rochelle Squires attended a gala at the Winnipeg Art Gallery alongside Health Minister Audrey Gordon. The two ministers apologized for not wearing a mask indoors at night when needed. (Rochelle Squires / Facebook) Gordon said he has not heard if he will be fined, but “will gladly pay it”. Squires also offered an apology for her choice to remove the mask. “When I’m out in public, I believe in obeying public health orders and I keep my mask on all occasions. Saturday night was a mistake, and I apologize for that,” she said. LOOK | Gordon and Squires apologize for not wearing masks Cabinet ministers apologize for not wearing masks on WAG holiday Rochelle Squires and Audrey Gordon apologized for what they said was an isolated mistake at trial at a fundraising gala at the Winnipeg Art Gallery on Saturday. 0:54 The two ministers noted their participation in another event that weekend where they disguised themselves all the time and were photographed wearing personal protective equipment, to show that they take health orders seriously. CBC News went to provincial communications for a comment from Cox on Sunday, but has yet to hear the response. Amy Rebecca Harrison, engagement overseer for the art gallery said the fundraising gala kept capacity to less than 50 per cent and required dual immunization proof to enter. “Visitors were advised to wear face masks when not sitting down unless they took a sip. Some chose to remove the masks to take their picture, although we advised them to wear their own mask,” she wrote in a emails on Sunday. “We increased the presence of staff and volunteers to accompany guests to tables, keep doors open to reduce contact, remind guests to wear masks and increase disinfection.”

