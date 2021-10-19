International
UCP increases the salary of the MFA, Deputy Director of the Government House Joseph Schow by $ 12K
A separate ballot was held in the Alberta legislature in the morning when most of the major cities in the province are eyeing the municipal elections.
Under other activities on the Standing Special Committee on Members’ Services Agenda, MLA of the Peace River Dan Williams filed the motion to increase the count to the role of deputy prime minister’s house leader for a total of $ 12,096.
Alberta PM mixes cabinet amid renewed focus on post-pandemic economic recovery
Joseph Schow was given that role on July 8, before being appointed deputy prime minister when he was first elected in 2019 as the UCP MLA for Cardston-Siksika.
The role of deputy head of the government house usually does not come with a pay rise as it is usually given to someone inside the cabinet.
Those who voted in favor of the motion include MLA EPA Mike Ellis, Dan Williams, RJ Sigurdson, Martin Long and Nathan Neudorf.
NDP calls rise ‘absurd’
MLA for Edmonton-South Thomas Dang who opposed the motion spoke to Global News after the special meeting and said no words.
“At a time when we can not guarantee paid medical leave, basic leave for Albertans, at a time when we can not guarantee commercial deportation bans, at a time when last week alone over 60 Albertans were reported dead in just two days at the height of this pandemic, here UCP is giving itself a kick in the back and an increase for one of their insiders, “Dang said.
“I do not think it makes sense. I think it is absurd and I think it is frankly offensive to the Albertans and workers that the UCP continues to attack. “
Dang said it is “hypocritical” for the government to release such an increase at the same time as they demand from front-line workers and the public sector for a pay rise.
The motion does not mark a pay rise for the Role Oppositions version. Dang noted that he reflects the same work, but would have opposed the increase in any circumstance.
Alberta healthcare support staff came up with a 4% pay cut: Union
Those who also did not vote in favor include NDP NDP Nicole Goehring, Jasvir Deol and Irfan Sabir.
Independent NU Todd Loewen attended Monday’s meeting but does not sit on the committee or vote. He said it would make more sense to give the role to a current cabinet member.
When they made that decision, they should have acknowledged the fact that this position has never required additional pay, he said.
In a statement, the office of the head of the government house told Global News that the decision was in line with other provinces, including Saskatchewan, Quebec and Nova Scotia.
They also noted that previously the whip was receiving a salary replenishment, but since the current whip is a minister, she is not receiving the special salary payment.
“In fact, the government is simply using the use of the unused whip of the government for the position of Deputy Speaker of the House. Today’s move does not result in any additional costs for taxpayers.
This remains true, as long as the whip of the government is a member of the council or cabinet.
With files from Morgan Black, Global News
