Amarjeet Sohi elects first Edmonton mayor from South Asia

Former Liberal city councilor and federal cabinet minister Amarjeet Sohi will become the first Edmonton-born mayor of South Asia.

Sohi, born in Punjab, India in 1964, achieved a commanding victory in Monday’s municipal elections. With more than 98 percent of polling stations reporting, Sohi had a 45,273-vote lead over Mike Nickel, his closest opponent.

Sohi will lead a women-weight council, from two in the previous council.

Three executives sat down to defeat Tony Caterina, Jon Dziadykand Moe Banga.

Sohi, 57, delivered his victory speech at the Matrix Hotel in downtown Edmonton with his wife, Sarbjeet, and their daughter, Seerat, by his side.

He talked about emigrating to Canada at the age of 18 with few material things.

“I had a mission and a dream to build a better life in a new home, dreams that sometimes seemed impossible,” he said.

“And today because of you, because of everyone in this room, we have done the impossible.”

Sohialso acknowledged the challenges Edmontonians are facing in recent years and said he is committed to building a thriving city.

He vowed to tackle racism and discrimination “in our streets and in our institutions”, and said residents of vulnerable cities would not be left behind.

“So let ‘s start working; let’ s build a city that is a place of opportunity for all.”

Sohi had more than 45 percent of the total vote, compared to 25 percent for Nickel.

Turnout was 36.6 percent, Edmonton Elections said.

Sohi was against 10 other candidates in the mayoral race.

Seeks help from the province

He will become the 36th mayor of Edmonton, replacing Don Iveson, who served two terms as mayor starting in 2013 and did not run this time.

Kim Krushell was in third place with more than 17 percent of the vote. Michael Oshry was fourth with six percent of the vote.

Like Sohi, Nickel, Krushel and Oshry are all former city councilors.

Sohi said the city will need help from the provincial government to continue fighting the fourth wave of COVID-19, to help end homelessness and to help support mental health.

Edmonton will also need help from the province “to fight an epidemic of drug poisoning that is taking the lives of neighbors, friends and family members at a record and unreasonable rate,” he said. “It has to stop.”

The council has a new look

Incumbent Tony Caterina lost to Anne Stevenson at Ward O-day’min, while incumbent Jon Dziadyk lost to Karen Principe at Ward tastawiyiniwak.

Incumbent Prime Minister Moe Banga lost to Jo-Anne Wright at Ward Sspomitapi.

Stevenson and Principe will be joined on the council by other newcomers Michael Janz at Ward Papastew, Ashley Salvador at Ward Mtis and Keren Tang at Ward Karhiio.

Voters re-elected acting actors Aaron Paquette in Ward Dene, Tim Cartmell in Ward pihsiwin, Andrew Knack in Ward Nakota Isga and Sarah Hamilton in Ward sipiwiyiniwak.

Two races were too close to be called.

The competition at Ward Anirnic was close with Bev Esslinger in office behind Erin Rutherford.

The race at Ward Ipiihkoohkanipiaohtsi was tight, with Rhiannon Hoyle and Jennifer Rice on neck and neck.

Former MP, bus driver

Elected to Edmonton City Council for the first time in 2007, Sohi spent eight years as a councilor before running for federal policy as a Liberal in 2015.

He was elected Member of Parliament for Edmonton Mill Woods. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau appointed Sohi to his first cabinet as minister of infrastructure and communities.

Sohi took over the natural resources portfolio in 2018. He has been an investment lawyer in the Edmonton LRT system.

A former Edmonton Transit bus driver, Sohihas has been teaching collaborative and inclusive leadership at MacEwan University since 2019.

Nickel accepts the loss

Nickel, a vocal critic of LRT expansion and city spending decisions, campaigned for tax cuts and increased security and policing in the community.

He conceded defeat in a speech to his supporters and said he “and no one else” bears responsibility for the loss.

“We fought the good fight,” said Nickel, 56.

“To all the volunteers and donors, let it be clear. This has not been a loss. You have given voice to the thousands upon thousands of Edmontonians who wanted real change, who wanted real change in this city.

“This campaign was about freedom and opportunity for the ordinary Edmontonian. And this campaign gave voice to change.”