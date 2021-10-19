Manitoba cabinet ministers apologize for masked indoor photography – Winnipeg





Manitoba’s health minister and family minister apologized Monday after a photo appeared on social media where they posed for a photo at a closed event while not wearing masks. Audrey Gordon and Rochelle Squires said they regretted taking the photo, which was shot at the annual fundraising gala of the Winnipeg Art Gallery, The Ball, and was posted on Squires’s Instagram page over the weekend. They said that while eating at a table, they were asked to take a picture. “I got up and joined the group in the photo, neglecting to wear my mask,” Gordon said. “It’s unfortunate and it was wrong and it should not have happened and for that, I apologize deeply. “I believe that as Minister of Health, I must adhere to a higher standard and I have always respected that standard.” The story goes down the ad Read more: Manitoba vaccine requirements likely to be in place by spring: lead doctor Squires called the photo a “mistake.” “When I’m in public, I believe in obeying public health orders and I keep my mask on all occasions,” Squires said. The two said they attended an event the night before where their masks were on all the time because it did not involve eating or drinking. Sports, Culture and Heritage Minister Cathy Cox was also in the picture. Winnipeg Arts Gallery engagement supervisor Amy Rebecca Harrison said all provincial public health orders were followed during the evening, including keeping capacity to less than 50 percent. “Dual immunization for entry was tested, with a COVID-19 Immunization Card and pre-entry checked photo ID,” Harrison said in a statement to Global News. “Visitors were advised to wear face masks when they were not sitting, unless they were taking a sip. Some chose to remove the masks for a moment to take their picture.” Gordon said he would “gladly” pay a fine if one were issued.















1:37

Manitoba vaccine requirements likely to be in place by spring: lead doctor





Manitoba vaccine requirements likely to be in place by spring: lead doctor

See the link » <br />

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://globalnews.ca/news/8276025/manitoba-cabinet-ministers-apologize-after-indoor-maskless-photo-surfaces/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos