Phoenix Tower International signs franchise agreement with Outremer Telecom to own and operate Tower sites in French West Indies

BOCA RATON, Fla., October 18, 2021 / PRNewswire / – Phoenix Tower International (“Phoenix“) and Telecom Outremer announced today that they have entered into an exclusivity agreement regarding the purchase by Phoenix of 203 wireless towers, along with newly built wireless towers over 10 years across the French West Indies through a customized program. The above transaction would expand and solidify The Phoenix leading position as the largest tower infrastructure provider in the market with over 437 towers and increases its footprint throughout Europe AND CaribbeanThe Transaction will be subject to the usual precedent conditions for this type of transaction. It would result in Phoenix and Telecom Outremer creating a long-term partnership where Telecom Outremer would occupy seats for at least twenty years. “With this transaction, PTI would continue to expand its presence across European territories and its disciplined investment strategy. The increased presence of PTI, a neutral neutral hosting company, in the region would facilitate the expansion of coverage for all wireless operators and eventually increase connectivity for the population of the French West Indies. PTI is proud to be working with mobile network operators worldwide and is pleased to have entered into advanced discussions with the Altice Group on this transaction. ” , stated Dagan Kasavana, Chief Executive Officer of Phoenix Tower International. “I am enthusiastic about the prospect of establishing a new tower partnership in the French West Indies. Phoenix Tower International would be a long-term partner of the highest quality that shares our vision to invest in key infrastructure,” he said. Mathieu Cocq, Chief Executive Officer of Outremer Telecom. About Phoenix Tower International Phoenix, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates over 14,000 towers, 986 km of fiber and over 80,000 other wireless infrastructures and similar locations throughout Europe, United States, Latin America AND Caribbeanwith Phoenix was founded in 2013 with a mission to be a leading provider of sites for wireless operators across America in high-growth markets. The Phoenix Investors include funds managed by Blackstone Tactical Opportunities and John Hancock, as well as various members of the management team. For more information, please visit www.phoenixintnl.comwith Choate Hall & Stewart and Dentons acted as PTI legal advisors. Outremer Telecom offers integrated fixed telephony, mobile telephony and internet access services for residential and business customers in Martinique, Guadeloupe AND French Guianawith Created in 1986 under the name Infotel, the group was renamed to its current name in 2000. The group was listed in Paris stock exchange in 2007. Altice Group acquired Outremer Telecom in 2013. Following the acquisition of SFR by Altice, Outremer Telecom now operates under the SFR brand. View original content: BURIM Phoenix Tower International

