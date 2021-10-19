Nicols Maduro envoy Alex Saab faces federal money laundering charges in Miami





MIAMI After lex Saab was in the custody of the U.S. Marshals Service, Venezuelan President Nicols Maduro accused the U.S. of kidnapping him and Cabo Verde of torturing him. Saab, a Colombian businessman of Lebanese descent, wore an orange suit when he appeared in court in Zoom on Monday before U.S. magistrate judge John J. OSullivan. The US money laundering case against Saab, 49, angered Sergey Mlik-Bagdasrov, Russia’s ambassador to Venezuela, who issued a statement Monday. Our energetic and resounding protest against the abduction of lex Saab, the special envoy of the President of Venezuela Nicolas Maduro, Mlik-Bagdasrov wrote in Spanish. During a televised speech over the weekend, Maduro described Saab as Venezuela’s special envoy to Africa. He also said that diplomatic immunity through the Vienna Convention should have been applied when Cabo Verde officials arrested Saab on June 12, 2020, with a red notice to Interpol. Ad Prosecutors Saab and Venezuela fought his extradition to the US until Friday. In retaliation for the extradition and charges against Saab, Maduro suspended negotiations with the Venezuelan opposition in Mexico and imprisoned a group of US oil executives who were under house arrest. Saabs’s 27-year-old wife, Camilla Fabri, an Italian-born model whose property was confiscated in Rome as part of an international corruption probe, took to the stage during a government rally Sunday in Caracas. She read a letter that Saab had allegedly sent her. Camilla Fabri, the wife of Colombian businessman Alex Saab, who was recently extradited to the United States, reads a letter sent to her by her husband during a demonstration demanding his release in Caracas, Venezuela, on Sunday, October 17, 2021. (AP Photo / Ariana Cubillos) (Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved) I do not intend to lie to favor the US, Saabs letter said, according to Fabri. I have not committed any crime, in the US or anywhere. U.S. federal prosecutors indicted Saab on July 25, 2019, for conspiracy to commit money laundering and seven money laundering charges. There were about $ 350 million in transfers outside Venezuela through U.S. banks and overseas accounts, according to Juan Tony Gonzalez, the U.S. Interim District Attorney for South Florida. Ad Investigators reported that Saab benefited from an illegal bribery scheme in Venezuela that involved the government maneuvering with low-income housing contract programs and the government-controlled exchange rate. People carry signs with the image of businessman Alex Saab who was extradited to the US, during a demonstration demanding his release, in Caracas, Venezuela, on Sunday, October 17, 2021. (AP Photo / Ariana Cubillos) (Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved) The U.S. Treasury sanctioned Saab on July 25, 2019, accusing it of orchestrating a major corruption network that also enabled Saab and Maduro to take advantage of the government’s food subsidy program. Special agents with National Security and the FBI Miami assisted the DEA Miami during the money laundering investigation. Saabs co-conspirator Alvaro Pulido, a Colombian also known as German Rubio, is also facing charges in the case. Judge OSullivan scheduled Saabs hearing for Nov. 1 at C. Clyde Atkins Court in Miami.

