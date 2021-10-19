International
News Release – VIDEO: Attorney General Moody’s Encourages Wise Giving During International Charity Fraud Awareness Week
Attorney General Ashley Moody News Release
VIDEO: Attorney General Moody’s Encourages Wise Giving During International Charity Fraud Awareness Week
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Attorney General Ashley Moody is encouraging wise giving during International Charity Fraud Awareness Week. With the pandemic, natural disasters and other recent tragedies, more charity campaigns and requests for support seem to be appearing on social media. ICFAW is an annual event that focuses on teaching charitable donors how to avoid fraud, detect fraudulent charities, guard against identity theft, and ensure that donations go to their intended causes.Attorney General Ashley Moody said, “As a fifth generation Floridian, I’m proud to live in a state where people are quick to help others in their time of need. There are so many good charities in Florida, but there are also some fraudsters with In recognition of International Charity Fraud Awareness Week, I urge Florida residents to do their research and take steps to ensure that their donations go to an organization that will use the funds as has been said, and not on a fraudster who exploits generous donors. “Attorney General Moody offers the following recommendations for Florida residents seeking to donate to a charity:
- check out Jepni.org to determine if there are any complaints against a charity;
- Use a credit card whenever possible for extra protection;
- Be careful when providing any personal contact and financial information and do not click on links or email attachments from an unknown attorney;
- Beware of organizations that put pressure on donors to give; AND
- Verify the name of the charity before giving. Some fake charities use names that resemble legitimate, well-known charities to deceive donors.
In January, Attorney General Moody’s raised funds from a Palm Harbor-based counterfeit veterans charity. The multi-state investigation revealed that the charity falsely promised to use donations to help wounded war veterans in Iraq and Afghanistan receive medical treatment. For more information, click herewith
In August, Attorney General Moody’s announced that nearly half a million dollars in payments had been sent to nonprofits following a successful lawsuit against an illegal, charitable fundraising scheme. Through litigation, Associated Community Services, sister companies and their owners pay nearly $ 500,000 in charitable contributions. For more information, click
herewith
Additional tips and information about charitable and other scams can be found on Attorney General Moody’s Consumer Alert –
MyFloridaLegal.com/ConsumerAlertwith
Florida residents can report charitable fraud to the Florida Attorney General’s Office by calling 1 (866) 9NO-SCAM or visiting
