Emotions mixed by UN chiefs following Trudeau’s ‘crucial’ visit to Kamloops





Warning: This story deals with disturbing subjects that may disturb and motivate some readers. Discretion is advised. The Heads of First Nations in Christ were left with a series of emotions after what Tkemlps at Secwpemc Kukpi7 Rosanne Casimir called a "crucial" visit by the prime minister to her community. Justin Trudeau visited the First Nation in Kamloops on Monday after spending his healing ceremonies on the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation for a family holiday in Tofino, BC















Mixed reaction by UN chiefs to Trudeau’s visit to Kamloops, BC





He repeatedly apologized for that mistake and vowed that Ottawa is really "ready to partner" in compliance. "I am a true believer that actions speak louder than words, and today there was action," Kukpi7 said Casimir, noting that Trudeau flew down on his son's birthday. "I accepted his pardon and for me it has to do with our survivors, it has to do with all of us who have been affected." Kukpi7 Casimir said he is full of hope after the prime minister's visit because he believes in "the good of the people" and should believe "we are really making a difference for our children and for future generations". Others were less encouraged.















Prime Minister Trudeau on preventing the departure of indigenous children from foster families





Trudeau was repeatedly questioned by indigenous rights holders and journalists Monday about his government's efforts to challenge a Canadian Human Rights Court ruling ordering Ottawa to compensate indigenous children displaced from their homes. children and family services. The court found that the federal government had "deliberately" and "recklessly" discriminated against indigenous children by underfunding those services in the reserves. The chiefs called on the prime minister to "stop fighting our children in court", to which Trudeau replied, "there is no doubt that there will be compensation for people who suffered from child and family services". The government has appealed the decision because it is concerned about the "implications", he added, and wants to create systems and policies that ensure children do not leave their communities and culture again – eliminating the need for future compensation. Read more: 'Fighting up' survivors speak the truth in power at ceremony in Kamloops, BC National Tribal Council Chairman Shuswap Kukpi7 Wayne Christian said his sincere impression of Trudeau's visit "is a disappointment and outrage". "Canada continues to follow that path," he explained. "They need to get a legal strategy on reconciliation, especially for children. Stop fighting our children in court, stop stealing our land through the process they have started. Stop taking our resources."















Trudeau apologizes to Secwpemc First Nation Tkemlps during the visit





Terry Teegee, Regional Chief of the First Nations Assembly, agreed that the government should remove itself from a wide range of judicial actions across the country. "I am pleased that everyone online and the survivors here have witnessed what Prime Minister Trudeau said today," he said. "We will abide by his words." Trudeau shines in "politics," "theater," and "empty promises," added Teegee, who also considers himself among those expecting "action." Read more: Trudeau Tofino vacations 'more evidence' that he does not care about indigenous rights, lawyer says The head of the National Assembly of the First Nations RoseAnne Archibald said it is about "reparations now" and the indigenous community expects nothing less ahead. In return, she said the federal government could expect cooperation and partnership "with kindness and love". As it stands, Trudeau said his government has completed or is working on 80 percent of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission's 94 'Calls to Action', though many indigenous advocates holding the result disagree. The federal government, Trudeau added, has submitted all the documents it possesses regarding residential schools, including the Kamloops Indian Residential School.















Survivors of the Kamloops residential school speak openly





Secwpemc's Tkemlps confirmed on Monday that some documents have been shared, but could not comment further. The Indian Residential Schools Crisis Line (1-866-925-4419) is available 24 hours a day for anyone experiencing pain or discomfort as a result of their residential school experience.

