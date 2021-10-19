Newly elected mayors in historic victories in Calgary and Edmonton





Alberta’s two main cities will make history in their mayoral races after Monday’s municipal elections across the province. Jyoti Gondek will become Calgary’s first female mayor, and Edmonton voters appear to have elected the city ‘s first person of color as mayor. Gondek will replace Naheed Nenshi, who held the city’s top post for more than a decade. “Thank you, Calgary, with all my heart,” Gondek said late Monday during her victory speech. “Thank you for your commitment to democracy and for sending a clear signal of what our future holds. “Thank you for embracing a vision of promise and opportunity.” Nenshi responded to unofficial results on social media. “History. Done,” he wrote while congratulating Gondek on her victory. He also made history as the first Muslim mayor of a major North American city. Earlier Monday, he thanked the Calgarians for giving him “the honor of his life”. Gondek served as city councilor in Calgary for four years, where she advocated public transportation, police reform, and city growth. “We made the impossible possible” Her mayoral campaign has focused on issues such as investing in transportation, getting more property tax dollars from the provincial government, and making Calgary a “center of excellence” to drive social, economic, and environmental recovery. In Edmonton, former federal cabinet minister Amarjeet Sohi, a Sikh immigrant from India, will become the city’s first mayor of South Asian descent. “As an 18-year-old immigrant without my name, I had ambitions and dreams to build a better life in the dreams of a new home that sometimes seemed impossible,” Sohi said during his victory speech late Monday. “Today, for your sake, for the sake of everyone in this room, we have done the impossible.” Amarjeet Sohi, accompanied by his acceptance speech with his daughter Seerat (left) and wife Sarbjeet (right), will be elected as the next mayor of Edmonton. (CBC) He was a city bus driver and an Edmonton city councilor before entering federal politics and serving as Minister of Natural Resources and Minister of Infrastructure and Communities under Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. Sohi will take over from Don Iveson, who announced he would not run for re-election after serving two terms as mayor. In a statement, Iveson said Edmonton will thrive under Sohi’s leadership. “I have had the pleasure of working with the elected mayor of Sohi during his time as (a) city councilor and have always appreciated and been inspired by how much he has worked for our community,” Iveson said. The two newly elected mayors led with about 45 percent of the vote with almost all polls reported. Referendum questions on ballots The election results, which also included mayors, councilors and school board trustees across the province, will become official on Friday. Edmonton Elections said more than 229,000 residents voted in the municipal election. In Calgary, voter turnout exceeded 382,000 people, though no numbers have been completed. Provincial referendum questions on the federal equalization program and time of day were also on the ballot. Elections Alberta said these results will not be available until October 26th. Voters in Calgary were asked at a plebiscite if they would return fluoride to the city’s drinking water. Unofficial results show that the majority votes in favor.

