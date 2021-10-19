Victims of attack in Norway killed by stabbing, not darts, police say

Four women and a man, between the ages of 50 and 70, died in the attack in the small town of Kongsberg last Wednesday.

According to the initial deadline, police received reports of a man shooting arrows at people at a nearby supermarket shortly after 6pm Less than an hour later, Espen Andersen Brthen, a 37-year-old Danish national, was arrested in connection with the attack. with

On Monday, police issued an updated statement detailing the chain of events in the nearly 35-minute rage.

“As it is now known, an off-duty police officer was wounded by an arrow inside the supermarket. It is now also known that the accused person [with the crime] went out to Myntgata and walked down the Peckels gate, where [he] fired several arrows, also against other persons. “The bow and arrow were found at Peckels Gate,” the statement said.