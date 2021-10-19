Victims of attack in Norway killed by stabbing, not darts, police say

Four women and a man, between the ages of 50 and 70, died in the attack in the small town of Kongsberg last Wednesday.
According to the initial deadline, police received reports of a man shooting arrows at people at a nearby supermarket shortly after 6pm Less than an hour later, Espen Andersen Brthen, a 37-year-old Danish national, was arrested in connection with the attack. with
On Monday, police issued an updated statement detailing the chain of events in the nearly 35-minute rage.
“As it is now known, an off-duty police officer was wounded by an arrow inside the supermarket. It is now also known that the accused person [with the crime] went out to Myntgata and walked down the Peckels gate, where [he] fired several arrows, also against other persons. “The bow and arrow were found at Peckels Gate,” the statement said.
“When he arrived in Hyttegata, he was no longer armed with a bow and arrow. Five people killed by a stabbing weapon were killed in Hyttegata. Some were killed in their homes, some outside in public,” the statement continued.
Concerns about radicalization
Brthen is being held in a high-security psychiatric ward rather than in prison amid concerns about his mental health.
Police confirmed again Monday that mental illness appears to be the most likely cause of the suspect’s motives. Brthen had converted to Islam and officers had previously been in contact with him, including concerns related to radicalization.
Newly-inaugurated Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Stre drew a parallel between Wednesday’s attack and the gun and bomb attacks carried out in Norway in 2011 by far-right extremist Anders Behring Breivik, adding that two ministers in his government re were survivors of those attacks.
“It was an act of terrorism and this act that happened yesterday naturally reminds us of those who have experienced such horrible things and we will stand by them,” he told a news conference in Oslo shortly after the incident.
The police investigation continues.
CNN’s Sebastian Shukla and Laura Smith-Spark contributed to this report
Sources
1/ https://Google.com/
2/ https://www.cnn.com/2021/10/19/europe/norway-attack-kongsberg-stabbings-intl/index.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos