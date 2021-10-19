Scott Morrisons’s shift to net zero is belated but welcome





This is coal. Do not be afraid, do not be afraid, it will not hurt you. More than any other moment in our recent history, Scott Morrisons’s February 2017 appearance in the Canberra Parliamentary Distribution Box, summing up a pile of coal, summed up the triumph of optics over substance in this country’s climate change debate created by people. Because while the Morrisons coal pile may not have harmed anyone, what we all need to understand now is that other coal bumps that we burn for fuel are harming our planet and everyone who lives on it. The evidence for this is indisputable, as it was in 2017. Morrison moved on to the ideological, pathological fears of Labor parties about coal as an important part of our sustainable and more secure energy future. The stunt had served its purpose.

The bizarre and ritualistic dance between the Liberal and National parties over what Morrison might take with him to the Glasgow climate summit has once again left nations hostage to spectacle politics, a game everyone knows is being played. , It is, of course, welcome that Morrison will go to Glasgow and commit to zero emissions by 2050, but it is hardly worth congratulating, coming so late. He has retreated by kicking and screaming from diplomatic and business pressure he can no longer resist. But anyone who follows even half closely knows that the debate is not about 2050 being given, but about reducing emissions fast enough by 2030 to have any hope of keeping global warming below 2 degrees above pre-industrial levels, and maybe at 1.5 degrees, try to avoid climate catastrophe. This is the main goal of the Glasgow summit, which starts on October 31st. Morrison used Parliament this week to confirm that he would not raise the government target for 2030, seen by climate scientists as inappropriate if the world were to limit climate change. The goal of reducing emissions by 26 to 28 percent to 2005 levels is excessive, because promises from states that have led the way in taking global warming seriously and feeling the economic benefits of a greener future will meant the target is exceeded without committing new commitments by the Commonwealth. For the context, US President Joe Biden has promised at least a 50 per cent cut by 2030 and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is aiming for 68 per cent. The debate in Australia over climate change has had a farcical element to it for over a decade, and that it continues in the weeks before the Glasgow summit is no surprise. Although whipping is painful. Again, it is welcome that the Australian Business Council is pushing the government to cut emissions by 46 per cent and 50 per cent to 2005 levels within the decade to help boost investment. The country had to move forward, not get involved in an endless debate on issues that the nation and the world have gone through, council president Tim Reed said. Far from breaking our living standards, the council said modeling showed that accelerated emissions cuts would leave Australians better off with an average of $ 5,000 per person each year until 2050.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theage.com.au/environment/climate-change/pm-s-climate-shift-is-overdue-but-welcome-now-he-needs-to-do-more-20211018-p590xg.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

