TikTok Necklace Sparks a Renaissance Vivienne Westwood





First came TikTok lights, then TikTok yoga pants and finally, this summer, the TikTok necklace: a Vivienne Westwood three-thread pearl sweater first featured in 1990 that has appeared in several stylish corners of the app. The necklace, which dyes the first pearls with a bit of punk, is one of many old Westwood articles that have found new fans online, thanks to a combination of factors: famous brand promoters (Rihanna, zendaya, Dua Lipa, Bella Hadid AND Lisa Manobal of the K-pop group Blackpink, to name a few); nostalgia for outfits made from the ’90s and mid-2000s; and the revival of a stylish anime TV series from that era called Nana.

Released in 2006 and based on a manga series by Japanese author Ai Yazawa, the show follows two women in their 20s, both named Nana, who meet on a train and become roommates. One of them is the first woman in a punk band and wears a lot of Vivienne Westwood jewelry and clothing.

I was at Sex Pistols and in high school a friend introduced me to Nana, who combined my love for punk music, and Vivienne Westwood, said Skylar Rae Echard, a 20-year-old student in New York City who posted on brand and show links on TikTok. For him, Westwood with his tight corsets, low-waisted trousers and protruding studded jewelry has been the definition of nervous cold for a long time.

Sydney Brams, a 23-year-old from West Palm Beach, Florida, said one of her most popular TikTok videos features a Westwood corset top that her friend bought at a cheap store for $ 65; Similar pieces can go for hundreds or even thousands of dollars on Depop, 1stdibs and eBay. Discovering such a piece in a store, Ms. Brams said, is like finding a unicorn. Millie Adams, 23, who owns a vintage online store called Stuck petals, saw a similar response when she posted a video in which she unlocked a Westwood skirt from 1991. I have been a fan since I was a teenager and admire her pieces were unique, she said.

In my small way, I am doing my part for our environment and I am happy to support a brand that holds the same moral values ​​as me, said Emily Vu, a 24-year-old social media manager in Los Angeles, who posted in connection with its Westwood acquisitions at TikTok.

Some fans are more focused. I like her jewelry because of Nana, I admit it, said Caroline De Moura Gomes, 23, who is based in Lyon, France. In a TikTok video, she studies her collection of brands earrings and armored rings and related scenes from anime. Tahsin Zahra Hussain, a 20-year-old fashion student in London, initially discovered that Westwoods worked through Tumblr, but by the time she started watching Nana, she was learning about individual parts. Through the anime she met Rocking Horse shoe stylists, which she later bought and discovered in a video unboxing on TikTok.

It is not uncommon for products to go viral on TikTok and cause consumer fury. Fashion is no exception: Pradas knitted tennis skirts and thick loafers are among the items that have sold well after enthusiastic ratings on the platform. Favoriting for Westwood has led to increased searches at resale sites. We saw an 80 percent increase in demand for Vivienne Westwood between December 2020 and January 2021, and it has remained stable, said Michael Ford, a high-trend researcher at Depop, citing celebrities as a driving force. Poshmark has seen similar interest. Searches rose 131 percent from last year with Vivienne Westwood bags by 310 percent. The term pearl necklace has risen 38 percent, and we hypothesize that TikTok has an impact on boosting demand, said Steven Tristan Young, the company’s chief marketing officer. He was obviously pleased that another generation is discovering Vivienne’s work, said Christopher Di Pietro, director of Vivienne Westwoods global brand. Young people have always found her special passion and vision attractive. (The stylist himself was not available for comment.) Pandemic laziness has also played a role in boosting TikTok-inspired shopping. I’m exposed, because of the algorithm, to more things I buy, Ms. Hussain said. We have been sitting at home with nothing to spend money on except material goods, so if I see a piece that looks beautiful to me, I will take it.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nytimes.com/2021/10/19/style/vivienne-westwood-tiktok-necklace-nana.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]izWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos