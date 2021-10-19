Children now make up more than 20 percent of new COVID-19 cases in Virginia





Although Virginia reports a gradual decline in COVID-19 cases, the virus continues to infect children at much higher rates than it did last summer, according to a new dashboard from the Virginia Department of Health. The data, released Monday, comes amid ongoing debate over the risk of COVID-19 for children and the prospect of an approved vaccine for patients under 12 years of age. In a press release, VDH said it released the dashboard due to the increase in COVID-19 cases among children across the state since the end of the summer. Since July, numerous outbreaks have been linked to day camps and childcare facilities. There are currently also more than 50 explosions in progress in K-12 public and private schools across the state, although many have resulted in less than 10 cases, In total, nearly 130,000 children 17 and younger have been infected with the virus since March 2020, when the department began collecting data for the first time. This includes more than 3,300 infected children in the last two weeks. Only 380 of those 0.29 percent cases resulted in hospitalization, and nine children died, including five nine and younger, according to department data. What is clear from the data is that the strokes of infection in children trace closely to those among the general population. The largest increase in cases came last January, as Virginia was generally experiencing a record holiday increase, and until mid-September, when the state was battling another wave driven by the highly transmitted delta variant. Cases were actually higher among children this fall, especially among five- to 11-year-olds who are currently not eligible for the vaccine. The same age group now accounts for just over 10 percent of all new infections, compared to less than three percent at the start of the pandemic. And children in general, from infancy to 17 years old, now account for nearly 23 percent of all cases a noticeable increase since the onset of the pandemic, when they accounted for less than three percent. To date, VDH has not released more granular data on outbreaks in children, including how the number of cases is compared between vaccinated and unvaccinated groups. It is also not clear whether the children hospitalized for the disease or those who died had underlying health conditions that could have made them more vulnerable to the virus. But the data is a strong indication of how the delta has spurred an increase in cases in children. There is no evidence that the variant contributes to more severe diseaseWith much higher transmissibility, however, it spreads easily in close contact, especially in school-age groups who are not currently eligible for the vaccine. A recent study by Harvard researchers also suggests that children are just as capable of holding and spreading disease. This prompted recommendations and calls, both in Virginia and across the country, to seek COVID-19 vaccine in schools. While children under 12 are still not eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, VDH recommends that all 12 and older be fully vaccinated to help protect against COVID-19, the department said in a statement. Widespread vaccination of qualified Virginia people can protect all children, especially those who are still too young to be vaccinated.

