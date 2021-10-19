‘Coffee recovery’ dampens hopes pandemic stimulus boosts climate spending

Failure to deliver on promises made last year presents a bleak backdrop as nearly 200 countries prepare to meet in November in Glasgow, Scotland, for the final round of global talks to curb greenhouse gases and tackle problems already emerging. climate change. The meeting comes as most of the world faces a global energy shortage as it emerges from the pandemic that has driven up prices, even causing the climate-focused White House to ask oil executives how they can cut fuel costs.

The world missed an opportunity to have a green recovery, said Alice Hill, who led climate sustainability efforts at former President Barack Obama National Security Council. We hoped it would be. But he did not.

Recent analyzes conducted by research centers, consulting firms and international governing organizations show that trillions of dollars have been poured into the global economy to keep it through the worst of the pandemic. But instead of focusing on measures to eliminate carbon emissions from energy and transportation systems or to help prepare countries for the effects of a warm planet, spending is flowing into many sectors of the economy that have long contributed to climate change.

We have not had enough investment, said MP Ro Khanna (California), a progressive climate hawk who has called for an end to tax cuts on fossil fuels. We need to have massive investments in electric vehicles and storage of sun, wind and batteries.

Greenhouse gas emissions, which had fallen more than 6 percent on a global basis last year, are rising sharply as economies pull out of the pandemic, the International Energy Agency said last week in its annual World Energy Outlook. As a result, fossil fuel subsidies will increase a record amount this year, the IEA said.

We are not investing enough to meet future energy needs and uncertainties are creating the ground for an unstable period ahead, IEA Executive Director Fatih Birol said in a statement. The way to address this discrepancy is clearly a huge boost to clean energy investments, in all technologies and all markets. But this must happen quickly.

As analyzes compiled by policy and energy experts looked at different groups of countries and used a range of methodologies, their conclusions were generally the same: Global stimulus efforts have favored common business practices, including government support for fossil fuels, which will do little to limit greenhouse gas emissions.

The Energy Policy Tracker, operated by energy and environmental research organizations in several countries around the globe, including Columbia University Center on Global Energy Policy, found that G-20 governments have spent $ 723 billion for all energy sources through new or changed policies since the beginning of 2020, but only $ 278 billion of which went to clean energy despite the G-20 adopting the Bidens Build Back Better slogan to outline a collective recovery agenda. That spending included $ 46.5 billion for the measures that benefited the coal, he said.

A special one July Study of G-20 spending by clean energy analysts at BloombergNEF used a broader spending lens. It identified $ 1.2 trillion spent on carbon-stimulating measures such as aviation and construction compared to $ 363 billion on projects that would reduce emissions or help climate adaptation in the 10 largest economies.

And Vivid Economics, an environment-focused analytical and consulting firm, was noted $ 17.2 trillion COVID-related announced stimulus by G-20 governments plus 10 other major economies. Of that amount, $ 4.8 trillion was only 28 percent targeted for the environmentally intensive parts of their economies.

We did not use the crisis as an opportunity, said Rachel Kyte, dean of the Fletcher School at Tufts University and a climate adviser to the United Nations Secretary-General. It’s not too late, but the G-7 and G-20 need to do something bigger afterwards [climate conference]with

Added Kate DeAngelis, international climate finance manager with the environmental group Friends of the Earth US: Moment not captured. We have been very frustrated that instead of being a green recovery, there has been a lot of brown healing.

The UK, which expects Glasgow climate talks in the coming months, is planning to promote private sector plans for green markets, consumer choice and financing with themed daysWith the Organizers hoping that those events show that private actors are ready to participate in governments seeking cleaner energy, which in turn can put pressure on governments to increase their ambition.

How big those governments are that are willing to go to the Glasgow conference on the call for new climate spending is likely to depend in part on the United States. The $ 1.9 trillion US Rescue Plan Act passed earlier this year contained only modest green energy measures, and all eyes are on Democrats seeking a bill on climate and social spending. The $ 3.5 trillion draft of that plan contains more than $ 600 billion in climate and environmental spending, though that figure is expected to drop by at least $ 1 trillion to accommodate party moderates.

Climate veterans and Biden allies say that if the U.S. arrives in Glasgow with a green stimulus approved by Congress it is essential to unblock aggressive engagements from other countries.

But even climate-animated progressives said they could not risk disrupting Democrats and Bidens by rushing to change legislation in a timely manner for the climate conference. They put the burden of burdens like Sens. Joe Manchin (DW.Va.) and Kyrsten Cinema (D-Ariz.), Who have expressed reservations about the stimulus bill and some of its climate programs.

[W]we understand that we still need two senators to agree with each other and then present their proposal. This is what we are waiting for, said in a statement Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-Wash), who chairs the Progressive Group of Congress. The sooner they do so, the more likely we are to do so by October 31st. But we can not sacrifice to do it right and make a real difference.

Finance ministers from several countries pondered how to spur a green recovery during last week’s ministerial meetings for the World Bank, the International Monetary Fund and the G-20. Developing nations and the private sector are looking for signals from those institutions that can divert finance from fossil fuels and towards greener energy projects and climate adaptation in countries vulnerable to climate change.

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen met last week with private sector executives for multilateral development banks and urged those officials to increase their focus on climate adaptation, particularly through private sector operations, and to support developing countries. in implementing ambitious emission reduction measures and protecting critical ecosystems, according to a Treasury Department statement.