The British government unveils the net zero plan which says it will create up to 440,000 jobs | Green economy

The UK government has set out its long-awaited strategy to achieve zero emissions, with a plan that ministers said would create up to 440,000 jobs and open up 90 billion investments in the next decade, most of the companies private sector.

But experts and activists said the proposals did not go that far and were unfunded, while the government would continue to support fossil fuels.

The plan includes an expansion of electric vehicles, including the expansion of the network of charging points, and further increase of offshore wind, as well as investments in new technologies such as hydrogen and sustainable aviation fuel and 120m towards at least one new nuclear power plant.

Question and answer What is Cop26? show For nearly three decades, world governments have met almost every year to create a global response to the climate emergency. Under the 1992 United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC), every country on Earth is bound by treaties to avoid dangerous climate change and to find ways to reduce global greenhouse gas emissions. equally. Cop stands for Conference of the Parties under the UNFCCC. This year is the 26th recurrence, postponed by one year due to the Covid-19 pandemic, and will be held by the UK in Glasgow. The conference will officially open on October 31 and more than 120 world leaders will gather in the early days. They will then leave, leaving the complex negotiations to their representatives, mostly environment ministers or similar senior officials. About 25,000 people are expected to attend the conference in total. The talks are scheduled to end at 6pm on Friday, November 12th. Fiona Harvey Environmental correspondent Thank you for your comment.

Against the backdrop of high energy prices and rising consumer bills, the government said the investment would provide the UK with energy security and stable prices in the coming years.

Households will benefit from grants for the installation of low-carbon heat pumps as part of a $ 3.9 billion plan to decarbonize heat and buildings, including a $ 450 million three-year boiler upgrade scheme.

Ministers were under pressure to announce the strategy ahead of the Cop26 climate summit, which begins in Glasgow in less than two weeks.

Boris Johnson said: The UK’s path to ending our contribution to climate change will be paved with well-paid jobs, billions of investments and thriving green industries that power our green industrial revolution throughout country. By moving first and taking bold action, we will build a defining competitive advantage in electric vehicles, offshore wind, carbon capture technology and more, while supporting people and businesses along the way.

Question and answer What is zero zero? show Zero zero is the commitment to reduce emissions by 100% so that the UK does not produce more carbon than it removes from the atmosphere. This will have to be achieved by reducing the amount of greenhouse gases created by activities such as industrial processes, energy production, transportation and intensive agriculture, removing emissions at the same time by capturing carbon or planting more trees. It is considered the minimum necessary to stop the dangerous climate change by increasing the world temperature by more than 1.5 degrees Celsius. However, there is a debate about how to get there, and how quickly, and how the costs will be distributed. The current UK government wants to reach net zero by 2050, which will necessarily include replacing gas boilers, switching to electric cars, improving insulation and reducing high carbon consumption, such as flights and meals of meat. Thank you for your comment.

The Prime Minister added: With the large Cop26 climate summit near the corner, our strategy sets the example for other countries to build more greenery as we move the charge towards net global zero.

There were also proposals to enhance nature, including a 124 million plan to restore 280,000 acres of peatland and triple forest in England.

But Green activists cast doubt on the speed, scope and funding of the plans, and noted the ongoing efforts of governments to expand the fossil fuel industry, including through new oil and gas licenses, which they said were in conflict with Johnsons green promises.

Rebecca Newsom, head of policy at Greenpeace UK, said: This document is more like a selection and mix than the essential meal we need to reach zero zero. The extra money for planting trees and advancing in electric vehicles does not make up for the lack of concrete plans to provide renewable energy on a scale, additional investment in public transport, or a strong commitment to end new oil and gas licenses. .

There are only half-hearted policies and funding commitments to decarbonize our perverted homes at the speed needed and essentially fail to address the need to reduce our meat and milk consumption to stop global deforestation.

Myles Allen, a professor of geosystem science at Oxford University, said: “We must stop fossil fuels from causing global warming before the world stops using fossil fuels. Finally, the government seems to be acknowledging this obvious fact and is investing late in the safe and permanent disposal of carbon dioxide in order to stop its release into the atmosphere.

However, desperately, they still assume it can be done by subsidizing carbon capture and a reformed emissions trading system. It won’t happen: taxpayer money won’t last forever, and when emissions permits become expensive enough to make carbon capture valid, it will be too little, too late. We must make the safe disposal of carbon dioxide a licensing requirement for the continued extraction and import of fossil fuels. Foreigners with as diverse views as the Onward think tank and the all-party parliamentary group in the net zero understand this: it is a shame that the civil service simply does not want to know.