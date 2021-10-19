International
Blaine Hyggen was elected mayor of Lethbridge – Lethbridge
Blaine Hyggen was elected mayor of Lethbridge by a narrow margin Monday.
He received 11,973 votes, winning 42.79 percent of the vote.
Hyggen said it was stressful to look at the results, but he was generally excited.
“I’m somewhat at a loss for words, to be very honest,” he said. “Super super exciting.”
Hyggen said he is a mayor for everyone.
“Those who did not vote for me, those who voted for me, keep me in office. Challenge me, “he said.
It was a close race: Bridget Mearns came in second with 11,465 votes, which means 40.97 percent of the votes cast.
Mearns, a former councilor, is disappointed with the results.
“I wish I had seen the opposite or even a bigger advantage in my name, but they are what they are,” she said.
“What I was presenting and what I was offering was a completely different leadership approach. It was a community approach. It was a collaborative approach, so we’ll see what this new council can bring. We will see the leadership that Blaine can bring. “
Bridget Mearns reacts to finishing 2nd in the Lethbridge mayoral race
Hyggen is a two-term councilor who was elected in 2013.
His message to future counselors is about working together.
“If there has been any bad blood in the past, let ‘s wipe the plate. “Let ‘s improve this community and let’ s do it all together,” he said.
Hyggen’s first business order is to sit down with his new board to get any direction from them.
“What do they want?” Because collectively, as a council, we have to look at it, “he said.
Other candidates for mayor of Lethbridge included: Sheldon Joseph Day Chief, Gary Klassen, Stephen Mogdan and Colton (The Maniac) Menzak.
Mayor Chris Spearman did not seek a third term.
Lethbridge Advisers
Lethbridge has elected eight councilors:
- Rajko Dodic
- Belinda Crowson
- Jenn Schmidt-Rempel
- Ryan Parker
- John Middleton-Hope
- Mark Campbell
- Jeff Carlson
- Nick Paladino
Rajko Dodic, a former Lethbridge mayor, came out on top in the council race.
Eleven years ago today, [I was] elected mayor, he said.
Where I go is not so important to me, as I am simply very happy and satisfied that the citizens of Lethbridge trusted me to elect me as a councilor.
There were 81,276 eligible voters, according to the City of Lethbridge.
