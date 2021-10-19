An Israeli diver found a sword likely belonging to a CrusadeExBulletin







Ariel Schalit / AP

Ariel Schalit / AP Talk about a deep dive into history. An Israeli amateur diver collided with a host of ancient artifacts near his local beach, including a large sword that experts say probably belonged to a crusader knight about 900 years ago. Shlomi Katzin was diving off the Carmel coast on Saturday when he discovered the treasure trove of treasures, which The Israeli Foreign Ministry says includes anchors made of ancient metal and stone, ceramic fragments and an “impressive sword with a one meter long blade and a handle measuring 30 cm [nearly a foot] in length. “ Katzin took the sword ashore and reported it to the Antiquities Authority of Israel, where experts were able to complete its history. “The sword, which has been preserved in perfect condition, is a beautiful and rare find and apparently belonged to a crusader cavalry,” said Nir Distelfeld, inspector of the Robbery Prevention Unit of the Ancient Israeli Authorities, in a statement. “It was found covered in marine organisms, but apparently it is made of iron. It is exciting to encounter such a personal object, taking it 900 years back in time to another era, with knights, armor and swords. “ One of the many treasures discovered on the shores of Carmel The sword is just one of the few recent and ancient discoveries in these particular waters. The Carmel Coast contains natural harbors, which provided shelter for ancient ships during storms and larger harbors that allowed the formation of ancient port settlements and cities, explained Kobi Sharvit, director of the Marine Archeology Unit of the Israel Antiquities Authority. “These conditions have attracted merchant ships for centuries, leaving behind rich archaeological finds,” he added. Experts were able to determine that the anchors were used as early as the Late Bronze Age or 4000 years ago. Authorities said the discovery of the sword suggests that the natural harbor was also used in the Crusaders period (between 1095 and 1291). So why are they showing up now? The foreign ministry said Katzin’s findings were revealed by changing underwater waves and currents. They called such findings “very elusive” as they depend on the movement of sand. However, antiquities experts said a growing number of swimmers and leisure divers have discovered ancient artifacts in recent years as those activities become more popular. “The underwater survey is dynamic,” Sharvit said. “Even the smallest storm moves the sand and discovers areas on the seabed while burying others. It is therefore vital that we report any such findings and we always try to document them on site in order to obtain as much archaeological data as possible “ The Antiquities Authority of Israel says the sword will be displayed to the public once it is cleaned and searched. And while Katzin submitted his findings, he would not necessarily leave empty-handed: The ministry says he received a “certificate of appreciation for good citizenship”. This story originally appeared on Morning Edition live blog.

