“Two by one”: Gondek will be strengthened by the progressive majority council, experts say

City observers expect a more cohesive city council after Monday’s vote, with many newly elected councilors sharing priorities with elected mayor Jyoti Gondek.

One poll estimates that progressive councilors outnumber conservative candidates by nearly two to one, and others see an opportunity for Gondek to quickly push forward key priorities such as responding to COVID-19 and investing in infrastructure.

“What I think is for Mayor Gondek is a great starting point,” campaign strategist Zain Velji told CBC Calgary’s News at 11with

“She has six to seven strong votes for most of the things she wants and if she runs her office as a political office, she can influence three to five more.”

Velji previously worked on Naheed Neshi’s campaign.

Looking at those leaders or elected, it is clear that this council will also have more women and candidates who are BIPOC or people of color than the last councils. He has only three chairmen, but the mayor and two new councilors have previous experience on the council.

CBCNews spoke with several community leaders, strategists and experts as the final votes were counted. Here is what they had to say.

Former Ward 3 city councilor Jyoti Gondek, delivering her victory speech Monday night, will be the next mayor of Calgary. Gondek, who has a doctorate in urban sociology, worked as a consultant and headed the Westman Center for Real Estate Studies at the Haskayne School of Business at the University of Calgary before entering politics. (Radio Canada)

A council with progressive tendencies

There is no party affiliation in municipal politics. But based on the platforms and endorsements of each winner, poll Janet Brown says she sees a fairly inclined council from the left.

“In equilibrium, I think we have more progressive advisers than conservative advisers, perhaps by a two-to-one margin,” Brown said. “This will be very good news for Gondek because this will be easier advice for her to quarrel and take the side of her priorities.”

Gondek won with more support than any poll predicted. She had 45 percent of the vote with 256 of the 259 polls reported. But that did not surprise Brown.

“Once the results started coming in, I laughed to myself and thought, ‘You know, this happens election after election. “We think it will be a close race … but Calgary does not have a history of electing Conservative mayors.”

Lead Calgary political action group approved the candidates, whose platforms had priority in reducing property taxes and restoring fiscal responsibility. This includes winners Dan McLean (Ward 13), Peter Demong (Ward 14), Andre Chabot (Ward 10), Terry Wong (Ward 7) and Sean Chu (Ward 4).

It will be a mixed council representing Calgary political diversity, Velji added, saying the current split of votes is likely to shift from one issue to another. But Gondekis is also difficult to paint on either the right or the left.

“We really don’t know how she gets to certain things.”

Newcomers, but experienced

“I’ve heard a lot of people say they really want change, and I think that’s what we’re seeing now,” said David Hartwick, a longtime volunteer with the Northern Hills Community Association.

In neighborhood races, voters rejected two currents and the other races were close. Joe Magliocca and DianeColley-Urquhart each lost, finishing third in their races, while Gian-CarloCarrasqueak in a win with just 152 votes.

Incumbent Ward 4 chairman Sean Chu, who has served as city councilor since 2013, led his closest rival DJ Kellyby by a margin of 706 votes with 28/30 stations reporting as of 5:30 p.m. Tuesday morning, according to the Calgary Election.

But Hartwick says those concerned about institutional memory loss should have a heart. Gondekis are not newcomers and two of the newly elected councilors have experience on the council. Newcomers Andre Chabotand Richard Pootman have five previous council seats among them.

External advisor Shane Keating was quite concerned about the high turnover. But not on Monday night.

“I am very excited and extremely happy,” he said, looking at the results.

“You know, we’ve seen four years of this election and fragmentation,” he said. “I have always said that if you find the right people, it does not matter about political affiliation. I think you will have great advice coming forward. We have individuals who have a master’s degree. We have individuals who are educators, engineers or have another master’s degree in administration. “

Keating will be replaced in Neighborhood 12 by Evan Spencer, who previously worked in his constituency.

Making history

The new Calgary council will have six women compared to three in the previous council.

“This is definitely not equality, but it is much better than we have done in the recent past. One present, six out of 15 are racist Calgary. This is a high point of water for a city that has a fairly long history. of the choice of white people, “Maclean correspondent Jason Markusoffsa said News at 11with

Gondek’s parents emigrated from Punjab, India. Edmonton also elected a South Asian-born mayor to Amarjeet Sohi, who was a former councilor and a former cabinet minister.

Anila Lee Yuen, who grew up in Calgary as a child of South Asian parents, says it’s a big job for young people to see themselves in community leaders.

“Twelve years old, my eyes would go out of my head now because they look at me,” Lee Yuen said. “The leaders of our provincial mayors are like me. They grew up with a similar cultural context as I do, and I never thought that would happen when I was 12. They have a good policy.”

Gondek is also the first female mayor of Calgary.