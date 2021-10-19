Budget forecast: possible tax changes

Chancellor Rishi Sunak has indicated he will fund spending commitments through tax increases

Given the recent announcement on the health and social care tax, property-based taxes may increase

It is not an easy time to be Chancellor of the Exchequer. Rishi Sunak has amassed a huge bill during the course of the pandemic and has already raised a number of taxes to help pay for it. Last March, he outlined a plan to raise the corporate tax to 25 percent from April 1, 2023, and has frozen income, capital gains and inheritance tax thresholds until at least 2026. The life pension supplement has also been frozen. at 1,073,100 by 2026. And last month the government announced a manifest increase of 1.25 per cent of National Insurance contributions and dividend taxes from the start of next tax year, to fund health and social care.

Sean McCann, authorized financial planner at NFU Mutual, thinks that although the chancellor is unlikely to make profits again [he] instead he may focus his attention on property taxes in order to increase cash.

These may include changes to tax-free allowances and tax relief.

Capital gains tax

The Office for Tax Simplification (OTS) completed its Capital Gains Tax (CGT) review in May and recommends changes such as aligning CGT rates with income tax rates. The CGT is currently 10 percent or 20 percent, and for property 18 percent or 28 percent, depending on the tax group where you are. But investors can get some kind of inflation relief so that they are only taxed on inflation over earnings.

However, Laura Suter, head of personal finance at mediator AJ Bell, says: Any relief would reduce tax collection for the government in order to be silently ignored in any final rule.

In a less radical move, the government could cut the annual CGT payment to the amount of capital gains you can make outside of tax-free tax wrappers by 12,300. Payment has been frozen until 2026, but, as Suter points out, now the manifesto promise of no tax increase has already been set aside, there is no obstacle for Rishi Sunak to cut payment.

Reducing CGT annual aid to 6,000, for example, could generate 480 million a year for the government, and cutting it to 2,500 could increase the Government coffers by 835 million, according to the OTS.

Other more technical recommendations from OTS include changing what is defined as capital gain rather than income, such as extracting profits from a small company. However, given the need for economic recovery, the chancellor will not want to make changes that discourage investment or entrepreneurship.

Options may include a smaller rate increase, say, at 30 percent, the CGT rate increases only in the elimination of more passive types of investments, such as rental properties and more technical changes to CGT facilities, says Ami Jack, head of national tax at Smith & Williamson.

She adds that any change can be immediate, so if you are already planning to make disposals or gifts, you may consider doing so sooner, while CGT rates are relatively low as long as it fits your financial goals and investment.

The government may also announce a future increase to stimulate sales and accelerate CGT receipts.

Inheritatax nce

The Chancellor may also increase the inheritance tax (IHT). IHT seems to be a potential candidate as it is primarily a tax paid on death, so it cannot be avoided as easily as some other taxes, “says authorized financial planner Kay Ingram. Changing this” could be politically popular. if perceived [as] taxation of the best condition “.

Ingram thinks it is likely the chancellor will choose reforms that will raise taxes more without raising the 40% IHT rate on property values ​​above 325,000. The zero rate band has not increased since 2009, so from the 2019-20 year tax it should have increased to 423,000 just to keep pace with inflation. It is now frozen until 2026, so it will gradually lose more value in real terms and bring more property to the IHT field.

OTS submitted proposals to reform IHT in 2018, some of which could be included. You can give a total of 3,000 valuable gifts each tax year without adding to the value of your property. This is known as your annual exemption. You can also give as many gifts up to 250 per person as you want each tax year and if your child is getting married or entering into a civil partnership you can give up to 5,000 tax free. If your nephew or another person is getting married, you can give them 2,000 and 1,000 respectively.

But OTS has proposed a combined annual grant for all lifetime gifts of around 11,000 per donor. This would simplify property administration and update the additions first established in the 1970s and 1980s.

The Treasury may waive gifts from the exclusion of excess income. Currently, gifts made from surplus income on a regular basis are excluded from IHT regardless of the amount. If, for example, you have a high income, you can use this exception to deduct wealth across generations of your family without causing IHT.

Another OTS proposal was to reduce the time it takes for a gift not covered by the above exemptions to be made without IHT from seven to five years, but to reduce the cut. Currently, gifts not covered by the above exemptions become completely exempt from IHT if you live seven years after making them, with the taxable value of the gift decreasing by 20 percent one year after the third year.

Life insurance policies are currently part of your estate after death and can be taxed when beneficiaries make a claim if they are not trusted. The OTS proposes that, when these are fixed-term policies, they should be excluded from the IHT.

Ingram says to ease the burden of asset management it is important to keep your willpower updated. You should also keep a record of all gifts made during the previous 14 years, ensuring that asset and investment records are up to date and accessible to the executor of the property mentioned in the will. And consider whether making lifelong gifts can reduce the eventual liability of your heirs to IHT.

Pencilions

A concern before any Budget is the availability of higher income tax rate relief for contributions to registered pension schemes, which for taxpayers with the highest and additional rate is 40 percent and 45 percent, respectively. The Chancellor may limit this to the base tax rate of 20 percent or further limit contributions.

However, Tom Selby, head of retirement policy at AJ Bell, says removing top-level relief would be a direct attack on the UK, leading to people doing the right thing and saving for their future by being hit with additional tax costs. It is also not clear how a flat rate of pension tax relief would be applied to defined benefit schemes, where contributions come from net pre-tax payment.

If HM Treasury wants to save money on pension tax relief, the annual payment is the simplest relief to limit. The annual payment is currently 40,000, while savers can also carry up to three years of unused assistance as well, “says Selby.

Reducing this to 30,000 or even 20,000 in line with the annual supplement to the individual savings account (Isa) would increase revenue for the government while affecting only those who make very large pension contributions. Life expectancy can be reduced. But since it was frozen for the rest of this parliament to just over 1 million in the last Budget, this seems impossible.

The government may also impose more taxes on inherited pensions. Currently, pensions are not part of your property for IHT purposes and your pension can be tax-free if you die before the age of 75. If you die after the age of 75, your pension beneficiary will pay the tax at their marginal rate on withdrawals. their on the basis of death benefits.

To mitigate this shock, the chancellor could make life insurance policies exempt from IHT something the OTS has recommended, “says McCann.” This will save families hundreds of millions of pounds as the latest figures show more than 6,000 IHT properties paid in insurance policies worth over 700 million in 2018-19.

The government has already confirmed that the triple blockade of the state pension will be suspended for one year. This guaranteed that the state pension would increase each year from inflation, an increase in average wage earnings or 2.5 percent whichever is higher. But the holiday scheme resulted in an extremely high 8 per cent increase in profits, so part of the stalemate has collapsed.

Fuel dDUTY

As Suter says, the government is caught between a rock and a hard fuel country. The tax on gasoline and oil has been frozen for the last 11 years, but with the Cop 26 climate meeting to be held shortly after the Budget, it may seem like a ripe time for growth. However, rising oil prices and the recent gasoline crisis have already pushed up prices.

With this particular political hot potato, the freeze is likely to end, but with the government delaying tax increases for next year, in the hope that fuel prices will be down by the time it starts, Suter says.

Since energy prices are the biggest concern many families face with winter approaching, the government may extend the Warm Home Scheme discount scheme to allow more people to take advantage of it, or increase it from the current level of 140.

Winter fuel payments may also increase for retirees who spend a large portion of their energy income and will be among the hardest hit this winter. This has been frozen for years, but there is a precedent as a temporary increase of 50 was made for 2009-11, albeit by a Labor government.

However, the government has already announced a € 500 million family support fund for tips to be distributed to help people in England pay for their daily needs during the winter.