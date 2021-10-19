The former Nygard property burned down on Notre Dame Avenue





A Winnipeg property that once belonged to former fashion mogul PeterNygardis on fire. Crews were greeted by heavy smoke and flames when they arrived at the warehouse on Notre Dame Avenue and Clifton Street around 6 p.m. Tuesday. The head of the Winnipeg Paramedic Fire Service platoon, Don Ennssaid, was throwing five to six meters into the air at one point. Notre Dame, between Weston and Flint streets, is blocked for traffic, causing headaches during rush hour. “This is expected to be a protracted event,” a WFPS spokesman said in an email to CBC News. The Theone floor building is glued to the back of an old showcase for the clothing company Nygard. At least six fire trucks are at the scene, including ladder trucks with firefighters pouring water over the flames from above. Chief of the Paramedic Fire Service platoon Winnipeg Don Enns can not yet say whether the building will have to be leveled. (Meaghan Ketcheson / CBC) The crews are in a defensive way because conditions have made it unsafe to enter the building, Enns said. The roof has collapsed. There was a lot of weight on the roof from the air-conditioning units along with a number of propane tanks belonging to a roofing company that had done some repairs recently, Enns said. “We declared a demolished area and withdrew all the crews,” he said. Crews have soaked propane tanks to keep them cool and prevent them from exploding, he said. There is no reason to believe the work on the roof is related to the fire, but an investigation will be conducted to determine the exact cause, Enns said. “The damage will be considerable,” he said, but he could not yet say whether the building would have to be leveled. The building went on sale in 2020 after Nygard companies came into ownership. At the time, Nygardsaid lived in a warehouse apartment for 40 years when he was not at his home in the Bahamas. He said a bankruptcy recipient changed the keys to his apartment while he was away and refused entry. Nygard made an offer to retain the property, and his attorney argued that his client’s tenant rights should be considered if Bench Queen’s Manitoba Court plans to approve an offer to purchase the property. “It was always my intention to continue my stay at 1340 Notre Dame over the summer, even though I spent most of my time in my summer lake residence,” Nygardsaid said in a statement in June 2020. Earlier this month, Nygard, 80, agreed to move forward with the extradition process to the United States, where he is accused of sex trafficking and racketeering. He has also been charged with multiple counts of sexual assault and forcible detention in Toronto.

