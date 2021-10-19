96-year-old Nazi war crimes suspect who escaped last month is now on trial

The woman, dubbed by the German media as Irmgard Furchner, is accused of being an aide to the murder in more than 11,000 cases when she was a stenographer and typist in the Stutthof camp commander’s office in Nazi-occupied Poland. She allegedly assisted those responsible for the camp in the systematic killing of prisoners between June 1943 and April 1945, according to a lawsuit.

Furchner’s trial in Itzehoe, northern Germany, began on Tuesday, after it was postponed from September 30 when she fled for several hours before being apprehended by local authorities. The charges against her could not be read while she was present. She is one of the first women to stand trial in decades for alleged crimes during the Nazi era.

Since the 96-year-old was a teenager at the time of the alleged crimes, Furchner faces trial before a Juvenile Court Chamber. The court’s press office confirmed to CNN that she had appeared on Tuesday and did not speak after the charges were read out. Television footage showed her being taken to court in a wheelchair with her face barely visible behind a white mask and scarf pulled down over her eyes.

CNN turned to one of the defendants’ attorneys for comment