Justin Trudeau apologizes for overcoming indigenous school victims’ memorialExBulletin

Mert Alper Dervis / Anadolu Agency via Getty Images Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau personally apologized to indigenous leaders after skipping a memorial service for victims and survivors of residential schools. Trudeau visited the First Tk’emlps Nation at Secwpemc on Monday to offer mea culpa to Chief Rosanne Casimir for the absence of the first National Day for Truth and Reconciliation, approved by the Canadian parliament in the spring. The prime minister reportedly declined invitations to attend the Sept. 30 ceremony, opting instead for a beach holiday with his family. “I’m here today to say I wish I had been here a few weeks ago and I’m very sorry,” Trudeau told the community in British Columbia. “Instead of talking about truth and reconciliation, people talked about me, and that ‘s about me,” he said. “I take responsibility for that.” From 1831 to the 1990s, Canada’s residential school system forcibly separated some 150,000 indigenous children from their families by subjecting them to extreme starvation and physical and sexual abuse. The Tk’emlps Nation at Secwpemc is located near one such school in Kamloops, British Columbia, where the unmarked graves of 215 children were discovered in May. More bodies have been found in other indigenous communities, and the Canadian government has acknowledged that thousands of children have died from disease and other causes. Casimir said the First Nations sent two letters to Trudeau’s office inviting him to attend the ceremony as a way to show “his commitment to correcting the historic mistakes of residential schools and grieving with the survivors of our residential schools “. Instead, the community learned from a reporter on Sept. 30 that the prime minister, whose official itinerary set him up for private meetings in Ottawa, was in fact vacationing with his family in Tofino on Vancouver Island. “Shock and grief and distrust were evident in our community,” she said Monday, adding that “Today is about taking some positive steps forward and correcting a mistake.” Trudeau had spoken by phone with Casimir earlier this month to offer an apology for the fraud, but Monday was his first personal meeting with him. The event was retailed, according to Globe and Post, which she said was “a reflection of community anger” at the prime minister. Some speakers urged Trudeau to offer more than “empty words”, according to the newspaper. “It was a mistake and I realize it made a very difficult day even harder,” Trudeau said Monday. “You do not have to invite me again, I know this. Thank you for doing this.”

