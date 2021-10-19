



Kilimanjaro, Mali Kenya, Rwenzoris has covered snow until 2040

118 million poor face floods, droughts, extreme heat

Climate change will save 3% of Africa’s GDP by 2050 JOHANNESBURG, Oct 19 (Reuters) – East Africa’s glaciers will disappear in two decades, 118 million poor people face drought, floods or extreme heat, and climate change could shrink the continent’s economy by 3% to mid century, the UN Climate Agency warned on Tuesday. The latest report on the state of Africa’s climate by the World Meteorological Organization (WMO) and African Union agencies presents a dire picture of the continent’s ability to adapt to increasingly frequent weather disasters. The report says last year was the third hottest in Africa, according to a data set, 0.86 degrees Celsius above the average in the three decades leading up to 2010. It has generally warmed more slowly than soft, high-latitude areas, but the impact is still devastating “The rapid contraction of the last remaining glaciers in East Africa, which are expected to melt completely in the near future, signals the threat of … irreversible change in the Earth system,” said OMO Secretary General Petteri Taalas in a foreword to the Report. The report came as African countries sought a new system to find funding from rich countries that are failing to meet a $ 100 billion annual target to help the developing world tackle climate change. Read more Demand from Africa’s leading climate negotiator, Tanguy Gahouma, ahead of the COP26 climate summit highlights tensions between the world’s 20 largest economies that produce more than three-quarters of their greenhouse gas emissions and developing countries the burden of global warming. ‘Extreme heat’ The report predicted that at current rates all three of Africa’s tropical ice fields – Tanzania’s Kilimanjaro, Kenya’s Mount Kenya and Uganda’s Rwenzoris, which are often identified as the location of the legendary Moon Mountains – will disappear by 2040. In addition, “By 2030, it is estimated that up to 118 million extremely poor people (living on less than $ 1.90 a day) will be exposed to drought, floods and extreme heat … unless action is taken appropriate response, “said African Union Agriculture Commissioner Josefa Sacko. Africa, which accounts for less than 4% of greenhouse gas emissions, has long been expected to be severely affected by climate change. Its agricultural lands are already prone to drought, many of its large cities embrace the coast, and widespread poverty makes it more difficult for people to adapt. In addition to the worsening drought on a heavily dependent continent on agriculture, there were major floods in East and West Africa in 2020, the report noted, while a historically significant shrimp infection, which began a year ago, continued to plague carnage. The report estimated that sub-Saharan Africa would have to spend $ 30-50 billion, or 2-3% of GDP, each year in adjustments to avoid even worse consequences. About 1.2 million people were displaced by storms and floods in 2020, nearly two and a half times as many as those who fled their homes due to conflicts in the same year. Additional reporting by Alessandra Prentice in Libreville; Edited by Giles Elgood Our standards: Principles of Trust by Thomson Reuters.

