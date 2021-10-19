What is COP26 and why is the Climate Change Summit important?

A United Nations conference on global warming starting this month in Glasgow is seen as a turning point in efforts to address the threat of climate change.

About 20,000 heads of state, diplomats and activists are expected to meet in person starting October 31 to set new targets for reducing emissions from burning coal, oil and gas that are heating the planet. The conference is held every year, but this year is critical because scientists say nations need to make an immediate and sharp turn away from fossil fuels if they hope to avoid the most catastrophic impacts of climate change.

The goal is to prevent the average global temperature from rising by more than 1.5 degrees Celsius compared to levels before the Industrial Revolution. This is the threshold beyond which scientists say the risks of global warming such as deadly heat waves, water scarcity, crop failures and ecosystem collapse are extremely high.

But China, Australia, Russia and India have not yet made new promises to reduce their pollution, and it is unclear what they will do before the summit. Meanwhile, only a few rich countries have allocated money to help poor and vulnerable nations cope with the effects of climate catastrophes they have done little to cause.