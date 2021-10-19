International
What is COP26 and why is the Climate Change Summit important?
A United Nations conference on global warming starting this month in Glasgow is seen as a turning point in efforts to address the threat of climate change.
About 20,000 heads of state, diplomats and activists are expected to meet in person starting October 31 to set new targets for reducing emissions from burning coal, oil and gas that are heating the planet. The conference is held every year, but this year is critical because scientists say nations need to make an immediate and sharp turn away from fossil fuels if they hope to avoid the most catastrophic impacts of climate change.
The goal is to prevent the average global temperature from rising by more than 1.5 degrees Celsius compared to levels before the Industrial Revolution. This is the threshold beyond which scientists say the risks of global warming such as deadly heat waves, water scarcity, crop failures and ecosystem collapse are extremely high.
But China, Australia, Russia and India have not yet made new promises to reduce their pollution, and it is unclear what they will do before the summit. Meanwhile, only a few rich countries have allocated money to help poor and vulnerable nations cope with the effects of climate catastrophes they have done little to cause.
These two factors make the prospect of success at the conference, known as COP26, uncertain.
What is COP26?
The COP stands for the Conference of the Parties. In diplomatic language, the parties refer to the 197 nations that agreed to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change at a meeting in 1992. That year the United States and several other countries ratified the treaty to combat dangerous human interventions in the climate system. and to stabilize greenhouse gas emission levels in the atmosphere.
This is the 26th time that countries meet under the convention, namely COP26.
What happened 25 years ago?
The first COP was held in Berlin in 1995, after a critical mass of nations ratified the climate convention. It was a milestone and laid the groundwork for the Kyoto Protocol two years later, which sought from wealthy, industrialized countries to curb emissions.
That deal had its problems. Among them, the United States under former President George W. Bush rejected it, citing the fact that it did not require China, India and other major emerging economies to reduce their greenhouse gases.
Fast forward to 2015. After more than two decades of disputes over which nations bear the most responsibility for tackling climate change, the leaders of nearly 200 countries sign the Paris Agreement. That deal was considered groundbreaking. For the first time, rich and poor countries agreed to act, albeit in different steps, to tackle climate change.
The United States withdrew from the Paris Agreement under former President Donald J. Trump, but reunited under President Biden.
While leaders made big promises in Paris, countries have not done enough to avert the worst effects of climate change, leading us to COP26 in Glasgow, where the pressure is on leaders to be more ambitious.
When is COP26?
The conference takes place from October 31 to November 12.
Where is COP26?
The meetings will be held at the Scottish Event Campus, the largest exhibition center in Glasgows. In addition to the more than 20,000 people expected to attend the official talks and side events, large marches are expected across the city. Saturday, November 6 has been designated as Global Climate Justice Day and advocacy groups are expecting around 100,000 protesters.
About 10,000 officers a day are planning to patrol the event, and Scottish law enforcement officials have promised that their approach will be hospitable, friendly and proportionatewith
Who will participate in COP26?
President Biden recently said he would be there with the bells ringing. He is among about 100 heads of state who have said they will attend, including Queen Elizabeth, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Nicola Ferguson Sturgeon, Scotland’s first minister. Among those who have not done RSVPd positively so far: President Xi Jinping of China, the world ‘s largest issuer.
Thousands of diplomats from nearly 200 countries will lead the core of the negotiations, while business leaders, academics and activists, including Greta Thunberg, plan to monitor the proceedings and in many cases defend the most ambitious outcome.
What will happen at COP26?
The UK and the UN have said they want to keep hope alive of limiting global temperature rise to below 1.5 degrees Celsius.
Meeting this goal means that all countries must commit to reducing emissions faster and deeper than they are doing. There is also an expectation that rich countries will significantly increase financial support to help the most vulnerable nations adapt to the effects of heat and build economies that are not dependent on fossil fuels.
What is at risk in COP26?
For every part of a degree of warming, scientists say, the world will see stronger waves of heat and drought, and more deadly floods and wildfires. Humans have already warmed the planet by approximately 1.1 degrees Celsius, or 2 degrees Fahrenheit, since the 19th century.
Countries have less than 10 years to reduce emissions enough to keep the planet below 1.5 degrees heat. So if leaders do not commit to bold steps now that so much global attention is focused on Glasgow, many fear the world will fall toward dangerous warming levels.
So far 17 countries and the European Union have made new promises, including the United States. President Biden has said America will cut emissions by 50 to 52 percent below 2005 levels in the next decade. For now, however, few policies have been put in place to make this happen.
Whether other countries get on board and whether the United States can deliver on its promise will determine the trajectory of the planet.
What Covid security measures are being taken at COP26?
The annual summit was delayed last year due to the pandemic. Despite calls from environmental organizations to delay again, the organizers have been adamant about personally holding this event for years. The British hosts have offered to help any delegate who needs a Covid-19 vaccine get one, but they are not ordering participants to be vaccinated. Instead they will require delegates to show a negative coronavirus test every day in order to be admitted to the conference center. Participants from countries in which Britain has settled its red list due to high levels of infection should be quarantined upon arrival.
