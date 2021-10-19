Among the hundreds of pages of comprehensive UK governments zero strategy zero, has a notable release Rishi Sunak.

The roadmap for ending the nations’ contribution to the climate crisis by 2050 is comprehensive. But it is seriously unfunded and without the support of Sunaks, the road to climate hell can be made as easily as saving the climate.

As the Prime Minister, Boris Johnson, said on Tuesday: I can put billions with the approval of the Chancellor. Four ministers, chief scientific adviser and Alok Sharma, president of Cop26, all spoke through government press releases. Sunak, or indeed any Treasury minister, was conspicuous by his absence.

Johnson promised to unleash the unique creative power of capitalism to foster innovation that will lower the costs of being green and deliver trillions from the private sector. But whether they are heat pumps, hydrogen trucks, green planes or small nuclear reactors, public money is essential to start the zero-zero journey and turn expensive new technology into affordable day-to-day infrastructure.

The fear had been that Sunak and the Treasury were obsessed with only half of the net zero balance of costs. But one Treasury Review published together with the zero zero strategy takes the same line with all serious economic analysis of climate action: The costs of global inaction significantly exceed the costs of action.

The review goes further, noting the many failures of the fossil fuel economy market and saying: Climate action in the UK can provide a boost to the economy. There will be other benefits as well, e.g. [35bn worth of] improve air quality. He also notes the important role of public spending and that low-income groups need to be protected from the pre-existing costs of being green if the political battle for zero net is to be won.

But why is Sunak so scared of all this that he did not put his name? Shaun Spiers, in the Green Alliance, said: We need a more ambitious response from the chancellor to the spending review to turn these promises into work, growth and benefits for consumers.

Expenditure review takes place on October 27, four days before the start of Cop26 in Glasgow. At the summit, the UK needs to win big promises from all the major nations on emissions reduction and climate financing. Without credible actions at home, this will be even tougher than it already was.

Johnson will be able to show some remarkable strides forward, such as the completion of new gas boilers by 2035, even if he is reluctant to call it a ban. A mandate that requires carmakers to sell a minimal portion of electric cars starting in 2024 and is likely to grow to 100% by 2030 is a strong move.

The bright technology so beloved by the Prime Minister gets a good profit of research money as well, such as 100 meters for technology to inhale CO2 from the air and 380 meters for offshore wind farms, including those that swim.

But Johnson’s desire to always please the crowd has left the most difficult problems to be ignored. Meat consumption should fall to achieve climate goals, but is not mentioned anywhere in the 368-page strategy. His desire for innocent flights is supported only by a plan for 10% of aviation fuel to be sustainable by 2030. Treasury review warns of huge tax losses when petrol and diesel cars have competed, but replacement visible per mile the road price is never mentioned.

Overall, the good news is that the net zero strategy largely reflects the guidelines of the Climate Change Committee, official government advisers. But whether he will get the funding he needs to become a reality, at the right time for Cop26, depends on Sunak.