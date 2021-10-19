The UK’s Net Zero Strategy aims at innocent flight, and more electric cars and trees





The Net Zero Strategy comes less than two weeks before the British government holds the COP26 conference in Glasgow, Scotland, where British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will seek to engage dozens of other leaders to make net zero promises and a global commitment to slowing down warming. global.

The British government said the long-awaited strategy will bring in $ 90 billion ($ 124 billion) in private funding and create nearly half a million new jobs by 2030.

But the plan is not intended to end the country’s use of fossil fuels, and critics are casting doubt on its scope.

Johnson announced his plan as a guide to a greener future, while insisting the move would not affect the British lifestyle. The plan focuses on the following markets to transform home heating, for example, rather than ordering and ending the use of gas boilers, which contribute to climate change.

“For years, green was inextricably linked to the feeling that we have to sacrifice the things we want,” he said in a report. “But this strategy shows how we can build greener, without as much as a hair shirt in the eye.” He added: “In 2050, we will continue to drive cars, fly airplanes and heat our homes, but our cars will glide silently through our cities, our airplanes will have zero emissions that will allow us to fly innocently and our homes will be heated with reliable free energy drawn from the winds of the North Sea ”. Funding pledges included a combination of $ 970 million for switching to electric vehicles and related infrastructure; $ 3.9 billion towards decarbonization of heat and buildings; and 120 million for the construction of small nuclear reactors at a location yet undetermined. But experts cast doubt on aspects of the plan. “One thing in which this strategy is weak is the aviation industry. The ambition is very low,” Dan Lunt, a professor of Climate Science at the University of Bristol, told the Science Media Center. The plan aims for 10% of commercial aviation fuel to be sustainable by 2030. “The Net Zero Strategy is an important additional step in the right direction,” added Jim Watson, Director of Research at the UCL Sustainable Resources Institute. “But that is not enough, of course. Funding for low carbon heating is modest and there is very little concentration on how buildings will become more efficient.” Activists were also shocked, with Greenpeace in the UK criticizing the plan’s “half-hearted policies”. And Ed Miliband, the Labor party’s shadow business secretary, said there was “a gap between the big promises and the terrible weakness in realization.” But Johnson called on other countries to meet Britain’s commitments. “With the main COP26 climate summit approaching, our strategy sets the example for other countries to build even greener as we move the charge towards net global zero,” he said on Tuesday. The UK hopes to deliver a host of new climate promises from global leaders at the next summit, which has been hailed by experts as a generational opportunity for people to rectify their course on climate change. But less than two weeks out, there is unclear information from organizers on who exactly is participating and whether consensus can be reached on key issues, including strengthening commitments to keep global warming contained at 1.5 degrees Celsius above pre-temperatures. -industrialization, setting an end date for coal use and for rich countries to honor a commitment to transfer $ 100 billion in climate funds each year to the Global South.

