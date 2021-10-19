Africa’s last mountain glaciers will soon disappear, warns UN report





The last three mountain glaciers in Africa are receding at a rate so rapid that they could disappear within two decades, a symbol of the wider devastation caused by climate change on the continent, according to a new UN reportwith While African nations contribute less than 4 percent of global greenhouse gas emissions, report of the World Meteorological Organization and other agencies underlined the huge impact that climate change has on the continents of 1.3 billion people as floods increase worse, drought lasts longer and temperatures continue to rise. The rapid shrinkage of the last remaining glaciers in East Africa, which are expected to melt completely in the near future, signals the threat of imminent and irreversible change in the Earth system, said Secretary General of the World Meteorological Organizations, Petteri Taalas , in a preface. to the report. The climate in Africa in 2020 was characterized by constant warming of temperatures, accelerating sea level rise, extreme weather and climatic events, such as floods, landslides and droughts, and the devastating impacts associated with it, he added. in the previously submitted report on the UN climate conference in Scotland starting on 31 October.

The loss of icy glacial spaces over the hot tropics that have long been objects of wonder and fascination is a physical manifestation of Earth’s climate change. Found on Mount Kilimanjaro in Tanzania, Mount Kenya in Kenya and the Rwenzori Mountains on the border with Uganda and the Democratic Republic of the Congo, glaciers have been in retreat for years. The report gives a shocking picture of the impacts so far and the consequences that will come if urgent action is not taken. By 2030, up to 118 million people living on less than $ 1.90 a day will be exposed to drought, floods and extreme heat in Africa unless appropriate response measures are put in place, she said. He warned that families’ daily struggle to find food would become more difficult as the effects of prolonged conflict, political instability, climate change, pest outbreaks and economic crises exacerbated by the coronavirus pandemic would converge. As David Beasley, head of the UN World Food Program, says said recently: This is an area of ​​the world that has contributed nothing to climate change, but now, they are the ones paying the highest price.

In the island nation of East Africa, Madagascar, for example, the United Nations has already warned that the world is its first witness climatic famine. Thousands are currently experiencing catastrophic lack of food and more than half a million people are one step away from hunger, according to the global organization. An estimated 800,000 others are at risk of joining them.

Worldwide, climate-related disasters now force more than twice as many people out of their homes as war and armed conflict. In the first six months of 2020, the Center for Internal Displacement Monitoring, a non-governmental data service, recorded 14.6 million new relocations to 127 countries and territories. Conflict and violence accounted for about 4.8 million, with disasters causing 9.8 million. East Africa, according to the report, accounted for about 12 percent of those conflict relocations forcing some 500,000 people from their homes and climate disasters affecting another 1.2 million. The melting of African glaciers has echoed similar trends on ice-covered peaks as far away as Peru and Tibet, and provides one of the clearest signs that a global warming trend in the last 50 years has overtaken the typical change. of climate. As the ice melted, temperatures continued to rise. The 30-year warming trend for 1991-2020 was higher than for the period 1961-1990 in all African subregions and significantly higher than the trend for 1931-1960, according to the report. If this continues, it will lead to total degradation by the 2040s, he warned. The glacier on Mount Kenya where snow once covered its peak, about 17,000 meters above sea level, is expected to disappear a decade faster, which would make it, the report said, one of the first mountain ranges to lose glaciers due to climate change.

