Boris Bertie Booster Johnson serves as a climate balm for breakfast John Crace

Scome back and enjoy the trip. Here was Boris Johnson in his comfort zone. A conference room at the Science Museum, where he could indulge his fantasy as Bertie Booster of British politics by giving his standard optimism, cut and delivered the speech after dinner, do not worry it was actually just after breakfast for a guest audience of some of the richest men and women in the world at a Global Investment Summit.

This was Boris in his optimist. Needless to say the inappropriate truths of food shortages and truck drivers. The rate of Covid infection that increases at an alarming rate can also be safely ignored. All of them were just irritating today. The story he wanted to tell was of a future in which Britain would take the world to the promised land of net zero by 2050. A speech that was detailed in detail but filled with recycled donkeys. Not that Boris laughed too much. Maybe billionaires do not have the same sense of humor as the rest of us. Or maybe they had heard it all before in Davos.

Dominic Cummings has described the prime minister as an out-of-control shopping cart that spun from side to side and Johnson’s 15-minute corridor had all the hallmarks of someone playing Supermarket Sweep. Boris began by reminding everyone of the inventions that failed before attributing the success of the Covid vaccine to free market capitalism. Some may recall government and NHS funding also playing a role. He then moved on to a passage where Brexit was creating new investment opportunities that would come as a surprise to many of the business executives who relocated outside the UK and invited everyone to join Britain in the Green Revolution.

Green is fine, he said, channeling his inner Wall Street after he asked Gordon Gekko in the room to take advantage of opportunities within the UK created by the need for a technological revolution. We were the place of Peppa Pig who taught Americans the right way to say tomato, gasoline and mother. We were the place of Adele, Coldplay and Ed Sheeran. And the audience was simply gullible thieves from trading venues who could be tricked into buying in Britain. Thanks and good night. Or rather, good morning.

Just as the audience was trying to figure out if he was fascinated or offended, Boris returned to the stage with Bill Gates to be interviewed by Allegra Stratton. This was a collectors article as it was only for Stratton’s first glance since she was appointed to be prime minister’s spokeswoman provided she never said anything or was ever seen in public. Stratton has now been named Cop26 spokeswoman, but she first introduced herself as a journalist and she immediately went for the killer question.

I believe you have a notice to make, she said. Yes, Johnson responded enthusiastically. He had signed a deal with Breakthrough Energy, a Bill Gates company worth $ 400 million each from the British government and Microsoft founder to develop solutions to really complex global warming problems, such as green aviation fuel and cement green, that everyone else. was being avoided as they were unlikely to have a profit any time soon.

Gates interrupted. In fact the deal was worth twice what Boris had said. Johnson looked confused. If he were to sign up to double the amount, he could be in big shit with Rish. Most would have put money on Boris, who had mistaken the figures, but his spokesman later assured everyone that 200 million was the government limit. It turns out that even a forbidden hour can be right twice a day. In any case, everything was a free change at Gates. Hed probably spent more on his daughters’ marriage than on the new green deal with the UK.

Stratton tried to get the conversation back on track by saying the prime minister had always passionately cared about the climate crisis. When he had made comments, such as wind farms that were unable to crack the skin from a rice pudding, he had just laughed. Deep down he had always been a believer. Except for the only thing he really believed in was his narcissism. His exclusivity. The normal rules of public engagement did not apply to him.

The longer the conversation went on, the more Boris started directing it. As if it were a public entertainer who was forced to compensate for the fact that Gates was an area without personality, which could be trusted to put any audience to sleep. So Johnson then said that Cop26 would be a huge success because everyone would be there. Everyone, except China and possibly Russia, two of the world’s biggest polluters, without whose cooperation global actions on the climate crisis are simply getting angry in the wind.

Boris also went on to say he had huge profits to make from investing in long-term climate emergency solutions. Gates looked at Johnson in surprise. He had not realized that he had just signed a deal with a crazy serial. Had he not already said the whole point about these speculative technologies was that some would fail and that there might be no bumper returns? Or any return? Certainly not in the foreseeable future.

Just to make sure everyone understood, Gates repeated his remark. Boris ignored him. He was in his bubble. He was the center of attention. People with access to $ 24tn were his captive audience. And he was funnier than all of them. This is what really counts. Everything was fine with the world.