Meier receives the APHA Mid-Career Award in International Health





October 19, 2021 Benjamin Mason Meier, JD, LLM, PhD, professor of global health policy at UNC-Chapel Hill, has been selected to receive the 2021 Medium Career Award in International Health by American Public Health Association (MU HERE). This award recognizes an outstanding mid-career professional in the APHAs international health section with demonstrated achievement and commitment to international health promotion and development over a period of seven to 20 years, as well as demonstrated creativity in expanding the concepts they have relate to public health practice with an international focus. Meier recently received a joint professorship in the Department of Health Policy and Management at the UNC Gillings School of Global Public Health and in the Department of Public Policy at the College of Arts and Sciences. His interdisciplinary research focuses on global health, international law, and public policy, where he examines human rights-based approaches to public health. In his career, he has widely published and presented on the development, evolution and implementation of human rights in global health, including policies related to infectious diseases, environmental health, women and children, water and sanitation, and tobacco control. Meier is a senior fellow at the Georgetown ONeill Institutes of Law for National and Global Health Law. He was the inaugural chair of the Global Health Law Consortium and the founding chair of the APHAs Human Rights Forum. He is also the editor of two recent global publications on health and human rights from Oxford University Press: Human rights in global health: Governance based on rights for a globalized world, published in 2018, and Foundations of Global Health and Human Rights, published in 2020. Earlier in his career, he received the recent Outstanding Alumnus Award 2017 from Columbia University School of Public Health and the Early Career Award 2018 from the APHAs law section. In the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, he has author of a number of publications advancing global health policy, examining the critical role that human rights play in the development of public health measures COVID-19, the threat of populism to the global pandemic response, the impact of human rights policies such as digital surveillance and access to vaccines, the problem of the individual responsibility for disease prevention, the limitations of the International Health Regulation in response to the pandemic, and the World Health Organizations developing a pandemic treaty. It is a special honor to receive this award from the APHA international health section, Meier said. Reflecting how far we have come, it is inspiring to work within APHA over the last 15 years to advance human rights in global health. Through our efforts, human rights have evolved to become central to public health, providing universal frameworks for the advancement of justice in global health. We need these rights now, more than ever, and I hope to continue working with APHA in our fight for these rights in the years to come. Meier will receive the award at a virtual ceremony on October 25th Annual Meeting and APHA Exhibition in Denver, Colorado. Contact the communication team of the UNC Gillings School of Public Health at [email protected]with

