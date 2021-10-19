ICM Park Orchestra Concert Set for November 5 | tidings





October 19, 2021 University Park International Center for Music The orchestra will present its second concert of the 2021-22 season on Friday, November 5, under the direction of the guest conductor David Stewart WileyThe Concert will begin at 7:30 pm inside the Graham Tyler Memorial Chapel on the main shuttle of the Parkville University Campus. Admission to the concert is free; however, reservations are required by email to Gus Fernandez Agreda, ICM Coordinator, at [email protected]With Masks required within the Church and socially remote seats will be implemented. Wiley, music director and conductor of the Roanoke Symphony Orchestra (Va.) Since 1996, previously served as assistant conductor of the Minnesota Orchestra and Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra, as well as music director and conductor of the Long Island Philharmonic. Wiley is a previous winner of the Aspen Driving Award (Colo.), And he was honored as the Roanoke Citizen of the Year in 2015 for his service and activities separate from his RSO duties. Wiley also received a similar award in 2009 from the Roanoke branch of NAACP in honor of his steady and deep commitment to students of all ages and backgrounds through Friends of the RSO, an African-American support group for the Orchestra. Wiley also holds a Doctor of Music degree in conducting and a Master of Music degree in conducting from Indiana University, a degree in piano performance from the Conservatory of Music in New England and a degree in religion from Tufts University. The concert will feature works by Johann Sebastian Bach (Concerto for two violins and strings in D Minor, p. 1043), Edward Elgar (Serenade for String Orchestra in D Minor, Op. 20), Dimitry Shostakovich (Symphony for Strings) [String Quartet No. 8], Op. 110), George Walker (Lyric for Strings) and a composition by Wiley (Concentric Circles). ICM violin graduate students David Horak, who earned his bachelor’s degree from Park earlier this year, and Orin Laursen, will appear as soloists during Bach’s composition. For more information about Park Universities International Center for Music, including a schedule of upcoming shows, visit icm.park.eduwith

