News: Chemonics Expands Innovative Partnership with OnFrontiers





Extended partnership enhances the chemical use of data and technology to drive positive change around the world.

Chemonics International today announced its plans to place development priorities in the hands of professionals in the more than 85 countries in which it operates. The plan focuses on its expanded partnership with limits, a start-up technology company that builds knowledge networks using a technology platform to source and connect experts for greater collaboration and impact. Instead of focusing on the first solutions, we believe in engaging and listening to the people and experts in the communities where we work, asking the right questions and collaborating to find the best approaches. As we engage in this mission-centric work, we need the ability to find and connect with the right experts in our global network to solve our most pressing local challenges. Chemonics president and CEO James Butcher said. OnFrontiers provides a platform for building and managing an employee network of employee and consultant organizations and receiving expert presentations outside an organization to fill knowledge gaps, all through a user-friendly experience. Unlike social media, OnFrontiers builds links based on what you know versus those you know, and builds intellectual capital for the enterprise. Working through the COVID-19 pandemic has increased the need within Chemonics to utilize a bridge building tool to foster virtual collaboration across an immediate team of employees, workgroup or professional network. In this expanded partnership, Chemonics will assist in co-designing and serving as an early adopter of two of OnFrontiers’ major product extensions: one focused on leveraging expertise and individual internal and external connections, and the other in linking small local-based partner expertise to address development challenges. The goal is to make these new products available to other organizations in the international development industry and other industries who are looking for better ways to leverage their expertise. OnFrontiers will launch new plans in the market based on the new functionality in 2022. These new technologies will meet a dual need we have to manage our existing talent and recruit brilliant new experts and partner organizations in the country on development projects that are focused on making the world a better place, tha Butcher. Our greatest assets are our people and our network of local partners working to address the challenging development challenges we face around the world. This is our opportunity to build and invest in the solutions we believe in. This partnership with Chemonics is a great incentive for our customers, experts and mission. Our customers get an increasingly mature and powerful product. Our experts get more opportunities to engage with our expanded user base of expert searchers. We as a team are able to support a mission-related partner and move further towards our goal of making every organization smarter on demand, said OnFrontiers CEO Brian Caouette. About Chemonics: Since our founding in 1975, Chemonics has worked in more than 150 countries to help its customers, partners and beneficiaries meet the world’s most challenging development challenges. We work together with key actors to help build reliable supply chains using end-to-end data and visibility, applying innovative techniques and technologies to expand our global supply chains to the farthest corners of the world to provide sustainable systems that improve life worldwide. About OnFrontiers: Founded by Anne Kroijer and Brian Caouette, OnFrontiers makes organizations smarter, on demand. The OnFrontiers platform and application group radically change the way organizations use and use their most valuable resource: knowledge. We are building a whole new category of technology to unlock expertise stuck within organizations and source experts beyond it. We call it the Enterprise Knowledge Network. Innovative, forward-looking organizations use the OnFrontiers network building approach to access, utilize and disseminate knowledge and reach their potential.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://chemonics.com/news/news-chemonics-expands-innovative-partnership-with-onfrontiers/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos