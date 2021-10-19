US-Venezuelan tensions heat up again after the extradition of ally Maduro





A group of opposition parties he leads, called the Unitary Platform, decided in August to break a three-year boycott of the elections organized by Mr. Maduro and take part in the November vote. At the time, the group said the decision was difficult but motivated by an urgency to find permanent solutions. The group hoped that the relatively high voter turnout for opposition candidates would show Mr Maduro’s weakness and mobilize citizens, even if those candidates do not win many races for governors. However, in an interview Thursday, Mr Guaid said he had so little faith in the legitimacy of the November vote that he would not go to the polls, noting that some political parties continue to be illegal, with many voters deactivated. recordings, and many of Mr Maduro’s opponents have been imprisoned and tortured by his government. For us, calling them early elections would be a mistake, Guaid said. However, he and his allies continue to throw at least some support after the election, which he called the November event, and said it remained an opportunity to mobilize our people and prepare for the possibility of elections in which Maduro leaves. In Venezuela, the big question is who will win the majority of votes in November: Mr. Maduro or the broken opposition. If the opposition has a big show, Mr. Maduro may not return to the negotiating table in Mexico, said Igor Cuotto, a Venezuelan expert on resolving political conflicts. But if Mr. Maduro wins a lot, Cuotto continued, he can try to get back in the talks and push to end the sanctions, this time claiming he has an even stronger hand. “I do not think this is a final suspension,” Cuotto said. Even so, Mr. Borrell signaled that he did not expect the November 21 vote to be irregular. Of course the political system in Venezuela is as it is, he said. Elections will not be like in Switzerland.

