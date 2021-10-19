News | News | Chery International





“Technology” has always been the main label of the Chery brand, which is called “Technology Chery. Since its inception, Chery has continued to innovate independently and developed ACTECO series engines, among which a total of six models have been selected as “Top Ten Engines” in China, which has achieved “the strongest power in China and made Chinese power felt by consumers all over the world.

Tiggo 8 Pro with 1.6TGDI engine Chery’s first engine was born in 1999, which marked the opening of its technological exploration and independent development. Just four years later, in 2003, Chery independently developed the first generation of ACTECO engines, marking the birth of the first series of advanced-model engines and independent intellectual property rights among Chinese automotive brands. The first generation of ACTECO engines covers a variety of models, such as naturally aspirated 0.8L-2.0L engines, and Chery has truly independently mastered the basic engine technology. In 2009, Chery launched the second generation of ACTECO engines. Since then, Chery has achieved a “zero” breakthrough in Chinese-brand high-performance automotive engines. Compared to the first generation, the second generation engines have been comprehensively improved in power performance, economy and emissions, and are more optimized in structure, which have the easy advanced level in the industry at the time. The second generation engines cover a variety of models such as the 1.6DVVT and 1.5TCI, and are mounted on products such as the Arrizo and Tiggo series.

Tiggo 8 Pro 2.0TGDI engine unveiled at Shanghai International Auto Industry Exhibition With advanced development system and key technical advantages, Chery has consistently developed engines with higher technical level and stronger performance. In 2018, the third generation of Chery ACTECO engines was created. Among them, the ACTECO 1.6TGDI engine is the first product of the third generation engines, which has excellent power performance with a maximum power of 145 kW and a maximum torque of 290 Nm, and continues to lead the Chinese brand engines with a thermal efficiency of 37.1%. In 2019, Chery’s third-generation ACTECO 1.6TGDI engines won the title of “Top Ten Engines of the Year in China.”

1.6TGDI engines At the International Automotive Industry Exhibition in Shanghai in 2021, Chery released the “Chery 4.0 Era Full-domain Global Power Architecture”, which was named “CHERY POWER”. The 2.0TGDI engine was also released at the same time, with a maximum power of 192 kW, a maximum torque of 400 Nm and a maximum effective thermal efficiency of 41%, which is one of the strongest powers among Chinese automotive brands .

2.0TGDI engines After more than 20 years of technical accumulation, Chery ACTECO engines have undergone three generations of “evolution”, creating series products with a displacement ranging from 0.8 L to 4.0 L. As a representative of the power of “China Core”, Chery has amassed six engine models selected as “Top Ten Engines” in China. The evolution of Chery’s “China Core” is the epitome of Chery’s insistence on “technological innovation” and the strengthening of its core competitiveness for more than 20 years. After 20 years of global market development, Chery products have been exported to more than 80 countries and regions, with accumulated users exceeding 9.7 million. Chery has brought China’s strongest power to the world, making global consumers enjoy the unexpected driving experience brought about by technological innovation. About Chery Chery is a Chinese automobile brand with global influence. It has five major R&D bases worldwide, with an R&D team of over 5,500 employees, and has the most powerful R&D power of key technologies such as engine, gearbox and chassis among Chinese automotive brands. Chery is also the first automobile enterprise in China to export complete vehicle, CKD parts, engine and vehicle manufacturing technology and equipment worldwide. To date, Chery products have spread to more than 80 countries and regions, and has established 10 overseas factories, more than 1,500 distributors and overseas services, with a cumulative global user of 9.7 million, ranking first in the volume of passenger car exports to China for 18 consecutive years. For more information, please contact [email protected]

