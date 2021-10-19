Everything you need to know about COVID-19 in Alberta on Tuesday, October 19th





Calgary THE LAST Alberta has seen a significant drop in known active cases since early October, when there were 20,215. But federal data show that Alberta still leads the country, accounting for over a third of active cases in Canada. The number of active Alberta cases drops to 12,302 A nurse prepares to give a COVID-19 vaccine in Edmonton, Castro Arian in Edmonton Alta, on Tuesday, December 15th. (Jason Franson / The Canadian Press) Most recent for COVID-19 in Alberta: Alberta Prime Minister Jason Kenney, Dr. Deena Hinshaw, Chief Medical Officer of Health and Dr. Verna Yiu, president and CEO of Alberta Health Services, will provide an update on the situation of Alberta COVID-19 at Tuesday at 4:30 p.m. CBC News will have direct coverage online and on CBC Radio One.

CBC News will have online and on CBC Radio One. There are currently 295 patients in ICU , 225 of whom are being treated for COVID-19, Alberta Health Services said Monday.

, 225 of whom are being treated for COVID-19, Alberta Health Services said Monday. The ICU capacity, including 203 extra beds, is currently at 78 percent With no additional space, the ICU capacity in Alberta would be at 170 percent, the AHS said.

With no additional space, the ICU capacity in Alberta would be at 170 percent, the AHS said. While the number of patients in the ICU fluctuates constantly, the number of patients in the ICU has increased by 1.4 percent over the last seven days.

over the last seven days. AHS says it is still unclear what impact the long Thanksgiving weekend may have had on COVID-19 numbers.

A total of 2,976 Albertans have died of COVID, with 30 new deaths announced Monday.

Albertans have died of COVID, with announced Monday. Alberta announced 2,181 new cases of COVID-19 over the weekend: 783 new cases on Friday from 11,640 tests. 791 new cases on Saturday from 11,437 tests. 607 new cases on Sunday from 7,165 tests.

of COVID-19 over the weekend: E degree of positivity was 8.5 percent.

was 8.5 percent. The total number of active cases in Alberta is 12,302.

Alberta has seen a drop in known active COVID-19 cases since early October, when there were 20,215. Butshow federal recordsAlberta still leads the country by a wide margin, accounting for over a third of active cases in Canada.

Alberta is reporting a Value R below 1 With R Value is the average number of COVID-19 infections transmitted from each diagnosed case.

With R Value is the average number of COVID-19 infections transmitted from each diagnosed case. A value of R below 1 means that the transmission is increasing longer With Across the province, the R value for October 11 to October 17 was 0.85 , with a confidence interval between 0.83 and 0.88.

With Across the province, the R value for October 11 to October 17 was , with a confidence interval between 0.83 and 0.88. 301,155 Albertansare is considered to have was healed by COVID-19.

Albertansare is considered to have by COVID-19. Doctors are resuming several operations as bookings were reduced by 75 percent. But there is no timeline for when the province will be able to return to normal surgical volumes.

as bookings were reduced by 75 percent. But there is no timeline for when the province will be able to return to normal surgical volumes. The Alberta government has released an application to scan and verify QR code vaccine registers. The AB COVID Records Verifier app is available for download on Apple and Android devices.

vaccine registers. The AB COVID Records Verifier app is available for download on Apple and Android devices. Albertans can get their expanded vaccine records with one QR code online at alberta.ca/CovidRecordswith

online at Alberta Health Services says the scientific advisory group has updated its in-use review ivermektin to treat COVID-19. Existing AHS studies have problems and the available evidence does not consider it reliable.

to treat COVID-19. Existing AHS studies have problems and the available evidence does not consider it reliable. On Oct. 14, Hinshaw said hospitals in Alberta had seen people with extreme negative effects after taking ivermectin. LOOK | Prime Minister Jason Kenney announces launch of vaccination test scanner: Vaccination scanner proof starts in Alberta Prime Minister Jason Kenney announced that after November 15, the QR code scan will become the only acceptable vaccination record. Health Minister Jason Copping encouraged everyone to get their vaccination record with the QR code. 1:47 Most recent in Alberta’s response to COVID-19: E City of Calgary is opening applications for a new grant program for local business operators, owners, and entities affected by the Provincial Restriction Exemption Program. Calgary Business Support Grant will provide $ 2,000 for permanent physical premises.

is opening applications for a new grant program for local business operators, owners, and entities affected by the Provincial Restriction Exemption Program. Calgary Business Support Grant will provide $ 2,000 for permanent physical premises. Modeling of COVID-19 indicates that Alberta may have finally reached its pandemic peak, and if the province leaves restrictions in place and continues to raise vaccination rates, infections and hospitalizations will continue to fall.

indicates that Alberta may have finally reached its pandemic peak, and if the province leaves restrictions in place and continues to raise vaccination rates, infections and hospitalizations will continue to fall. City of Calgary will require all employees to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and provide proof of vaccination by 1 November.

will require all employees to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and provide proof of vaccination by 1 November. This applies to all Calgary City employees, regardless of place of work or workplace location, including those who work remotely or have a distance work arrangement.

E Calgary Catholic School Division the trusted board voted in favor of mandatory COVID-19 vaccinations for all employees.

the trusted board voted in favor of mandatory COVID-19 vaccinations for all employees. The vaccine mandate applies to all staff, including teachers, education assistants, support staff, and caregivers.

The province announced new measures to protect children and young people from COVID-19 on 5 October. Tracking of contacts in schools will be introduced in stages, outbreaks will be announced in schools and rapid testing kits will be made available to parents to test younger children.

to protect children and young people from COVID-19 on 5 October. Tracking of contacts in schools will be introduced in stages, outbreaks will be announced in schools and rapid testing kits will be made available to parents to test younger children. E Calgary Board of Education will now require mandatory vaccination against COVID-19 for employees, volunteers and partners.

will now require mandatory vaccination against COVID-19 for employees, volunteers and partners. Politicians and staff in the Alberta Legislature will all be required to be vaccinated against COVID-19 by the resumption of the Oct. 25 hearing, Government House leader Jason Nixon said Tuesday.

Alberta public sector employees will soon be required to show evidence of COVID-19 vaccination.

will soon be required to show evidence of COVID-19 vaccination. The policy, approved by the provincial COVID-19 provincial cabinet committee, will affect 25,500 provincial employees who all must provide proof of full vaccination until 30 November.

Kenneyalso said he requested an inventory of Johnson and Johnson single dose vaccines, noting that some vaccine-hesitant Albertans have expressed a willingness to take this version. The Government of Canada has pledged to provide the vaccines, but there is currently no supply. Check out: Cheryl Franko feared the impact of the vaccine on her baby: The homework persuaded the pregnant woman to get vaccinated Cheryl Franko is grateful for a school research project that helped her overcome fears about COVID-19 vaccines and pregnancy. 2:11 Kenney’s government imposed a system of voluntary vaccine passports that went into effect on September 20 to combat the fourth wave of COVID-19.

a system of voluntary vaccine passports that went into effect on September 20 to combat the fourth wave of COVID-19. Operators eligible for the program but choose not to participate will need to follow measures that include capacity limits and physical distancing.

There is a complete list of restrictions and exceptions on the government websitewith

Following that announcement, on September 22, the Calgary city council passed a bylaw containing the ongoing implementation of the provincial vaccine passport program for many types of businesses in the city. Latest on vaccines: 65.8 percent of the general population of the province have received two doses of a COVID-19 vaccine, or 77.4 percent of acceptable Albanians.

of the general population of the province have received of a COVID-19 vaccine, or of acceptable Albanians. From the general population of the province, 73.2 percent you have taken at least one dose, or 86 percent by those who are right.

you have taken at least one dose, or by those who are right. Across Canada, 77.1 percent of the general population have received at least one dose of vaccine, and 72.2 percent of the general population are fully vaccinated, according to CBC Vaccine Tracker. Among those who are entitled, 88.1 percent have had a dose and 82.5 percent are fully vaccinated.

of the general population have received at least one dose of vaccine, and of the general population are fully vaccinated, according to Among those who are entitled, have had a dose and are fully vaccinated. Alberta ka expand the immunocompromise number people who are suitable for a third dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. The full list of eligible persons can be found on the provincial websitewith

people who are of a COVID-19 vaccine. The full list of eligible persons can be found on the provincial websitewith Moreover, mRNA doses that are Pfizer or Moderna are available to Albertans traveling to a jurisdiction that does not accept mixed-dose vaccinated visitors.

Hinshawsaypregnant people are at high risk of very serious diseases and are encouraging them to get their COVID-19 vaccines. See which regions are hit hardest: Here isrecent detailed regional breakdownof active cases, as reported by the province on Monday: Edmonton Zone: 2,913.

2,913. Calgary Zone: 3,104.

3,104. Northern Zone: 2,576.

2,576. Central area: 2,393.

2,393. Southern Zone: 1,300.

1,300. Unknown: 16 Here are the latest Alberta COVID-19 stories: With files from The Canadian Press

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/calgary/alberta-covid-coronavirus-october-18-1.6216355 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

