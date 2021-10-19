CIES News & Events – Center for International Educational Services





Upcoming events 18 August

Autumn 2021 New ISS student orientation

9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.

Personal Location: UC Theater (Limited space available)

Virtual option available: Magnification link will be provided to virtual participants after registration.

Youth Orientation for Falling Students is mandatory for all prospective F1 students. Sign up for O1 Orientation> August 16-27

Welcome Weeks The University of Memphis, Leadership and Student Involvement is currently planning to organize a personal experience for Welcome Week 2021. Welcome Week is the official start of your time as the Memphis Tiger, where all new students will gather together to learn more about the University of Memphis, attend big events and meet their classmates. View Events> 17 September

OPT / CPT Workshop Sessions



OPT / CPT workshops are for F1 students who want more information on Practical Curriculum Training (CPT), Optional Practical Training (OPT) or OPT STEM Extension job opportunities. All workshops will be virtual. Links to virtual workshops will be provided prior to the workshop. Save the date for upcoming workshops:

Autumn: September 28 – 4 pm | October 8 – 2 pm | October 19 – 4 pm | October 29 – 2 pm | November 5 – 2 pm | November 9 – 4 pm | November 19 – 2 p.m.

Spring: 28 January – 2 pm | February 4 – 2 pm | March 4 – 2 pm | March 15 – 4:00 pm | March 25 – 2 pm | April 5 – 4:00 pm | April 22 – 2 p.m. tidings International Flag Graduate Benches You will be able to proudly wear the colors and emblems of your country in the beginning! More than 190 flag options are available. You can buy a steal for $ 40 or rent it for $ 10. For more information, contact [email protected] Learn more and buy a stole> UofM students receive the Benjamin A. Gilman Scholarship for Overseas Studies The Benjamin A. Gilman Scholarship Program offers scholarships to American undergraduate students with limited financial means to pursue academic studies or career-oriented internships abroad. The Gilman Scholarship Program received more than 3,400 applications and over 1,000 outstanding students were offered awards to study abroad and participate in international internships this summer. Congratulations to the following Memphis University beneficiaries Bursa Benjamin A. Gilman for studies abroad: Vera 2021 Presley Fehland (Spain) Ivan Ortiz (Costa Rica)

Autumn 2021 Devin Allen (Germany) Benjamin Alexander (France)

Beneficiary of the University of Memphis Fulbright E Fulbright Student Programs is the most prestigious U.S. government scholarship program. It provides opportunities for American students to undertake international graduate studies, advanced research, university teaching, and teaching in primary and secondary schools worldwide. Fulbright applications are highly competitive and students are encouraged to start preparing at least one year before the application deadline. Congratulations to Fulbright Finalist 2021-2022 Joshua Tilton for his English Teaching Assistant in Kazakhstan. University of Memphis worldwide – Autumn 2020

