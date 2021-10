International Project News Sydney University of Technology

Industry 4.0 for sustainable water systems UTS has been awarded $ 1 million AUD by the Federal Government for the new Aus4Innovation program to improve water systems in Vietnam. Myanmar-Australia Knowledge Exchange in Vocational Engineering Education UTS and UNSW have worked with the Myanmar Engineering Council and industry actors in Myanmar to identify future engineering needs, and how the profiles of future graduates can meet those needs. Promoting Wagyu calf traceability between Japan and Australia The Australia-Japan Foundation is supporting UTS to promote its food tracking technology, which uses blockchain to leverage IoT capabilities along the Wagyu calf supply chain. New joint research group on artificial intelligence UTS and the Indian Statistical Institute in Kolkata have consolidated their strong collaborative relationship with the official launch of the ISI-UTS Joint Research Group on Artificial Intelligence. Tracking technology for Wagyu calf UTS is sharing its pioneering food tracking technology with Wagyu beef farmers in Australia and Japan. Designing the future Associate Professor Thanh Nguyen conducts major research in satellite image processing. She visited UTS from VNU University of Engineering and Technology under the KTP (Engineering and IT) Faculty Visitors program. UTS and Ontario Tech formalize research collaboration through the Joint Research Center The collaboration between UTS and Ontario Tech University has taken its next step with the signing of an agreement to establish a Joint Research Center at AI for Health and Welfare. Mathematics to improve the real world Dr. Minh Hong H uses his skills in mathematics and analytics, as well as his creativity, to solve real-world problems. He visited UTS from VNU University of Engineering and Technology under the KTP (Engineering and IT) Visitors Faculty program. Ho Chi Minh City returns for a second visit to UTS UTS’s Faculty of Engineering and IT hosted Ho Chi Minh City for discussions on smart cities, technology transfer, and entrepreneurship promotion. UTS and Ho Chi Minh City Talk about Cities and Smart Industry 4.0 UTS’s deep engagement in Vietnam led to the visit of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee, where discussions focused on common research interests in smart cities and Industry 4.0. Computer science for mental well-being Dr. Ha Vu Le visited UTS under the KTP (Engineering and IT) Faculty program to research brain computer interface applications for brain disorders. Talented students aim to help society through mechatronics High school students visiting Australia from Vietnam as part of an international robotics competition visit UTS 3D printing facilities in the state of the art and visit its Center for Autonomous Systems A herd of autonomous drones Professor Matteo Convertino is fascinated by the vast and complex organization of nature. He visited UTS as part of the Visiting program of the KTP Faculty (Engineering and IT).

