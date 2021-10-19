



LONDON Two weeks before a global summit on climate change, which some fear, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Tuesday tried to regain momentum by announcing a host of measures to strengthen his countries’ push for carbon neutrality. The British government published documents outlining plans for a major expansion of electric vehicles, more offshore energy and greater use of hydrogen. By z. Johnson’s efforts to make Britain a catalyst for climate change could face major economic and political winds in the country. And there is little evidence that it will spur global action at a time when the leaders of some of the world’s largest carbon emitters are expected to stay away from the bi-weekly Glasgow conference. president China’s Xi Jinping, the world’s most populous nation, is not expected to attend in person at the event, called Cop26, and India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi has not yet decided if he will come. Neither Russian President Vladimir V. Putin has vowed to attend, though Downing Street hopes to.

The list of polluted guests even drew criticism from Queen Elizabeth, who never commented openly on political issues, but who was caught on camera last week doing so at the opening of the Welsh Parliament. I still do not know who is coming, she said, appearing to express impatience with leaders adding: they talk but do not. More at stake than royal protocol because, without ambitious offers from the United States and China, the Glasgow conference could fail, climate change experts said. After months of projecting trust, Mr. Johnson himself has dashed hopes of much progress. Cops would always be extremely tough, he said Monday in an interview with Bloomberg News. We would need to see some real action from the participants.

While this may be a tactical move in the hope that the summit will exceed low expectations, Mr. Johnson faces a significant challenge, analysts say.

Tom Burke, chairman of E3G, an environmental think tank and former government adviser, said Johnson should convince participating leaders to give a strong signal to their negotiators to reach an ambitious agreement. This is the prime minister’s test: can he make his peers give the high signals of ambition he seeks; he is not entering into this with much capital, Mr Burke said, referring to cuts in international aid to Britain’s development and the post-Brexit countries’ strained relations with the European Union. Britain has a legitimate claim that has led the world on climate change, the question is whether the prime minister has enough weapons with his peers, he added. President Biden plans to travel to Glasgow, but his climate agenda risks being drastically reduced on the controversial budget on Capitol Hill. Sen. Joe Manchin III, the West Virginia Democrat whose vote is critical of the legislation, has opposed the White House initiative on clean energy, which would replace coal and gas-fired power plants with wind, nuclear, and energy. diellore Me White House officials are now rewriting the legislation with other measures that can reduce carbon emissions. But with less than two weeks before the start of the conference, Biden is likely to arrive in Glasgow with nothing concrete to offer.

Britain sees itself as a world leader in climate change and has promised to achieve carbon neutrality by 2050. But experts have been waiting for details on how that target can be achieved, something the government tried to correct on Tuesday with some long-awaited documents.

They included a pledge to attract 90 90 billion, or about $ 124 billion, of private investment for a green energy transition that would support 440,000 jobs by 2030. help Britain meet its target of reducing greenhouse gas emissions to a level 68 per cent below 1990 levels by 2030, thus ensuring a decarbonised economy by 2050. Britain wants to end its support for fossil fuel electricity by 2035 if possible and, along with wind and other renewable energy, the government plans to provide funding for at least one new nuclear power plant by year 2024. The British will be offered a subsidy to upgrade heating systems and switch from gas for more expensive heat pumps and there will be more money for planting trees. Environmental groups said the plans did not go that far. The extra money for planting trees and advancing in electric vehicles does not compensate for the lack of concrete plans to provide scale renewable energy, additional investment in public transport, or a strong commitment to end new oil licenses, and gas, said Rebecca Newsom, head of British policy at Greenpeace.

And as Mr. Johnson prepares for Glasgow, members of the royal family as well as the Queen have been vocal in their commitment to combating climate change. Prince William, the queen’s grandson, awarded his Earth Shot prizes for innovative projects in climate and environment, while launching a covert attack on billionaires like Jeff Bezos and Richard Branson, who have recently conducted privately funded space flights. We need the world’s largest brain and mind obsessed with trying to repair this planet, not trying to find another place to go and live, William said in an interview with the BBC.

His father, Prince Charles, a longtime environmental activist, told another interviewer that his car, a specially modified Aston Martin, runs on excess white English wine and whey from the cheese process. He was referring to a bioethanol fuel produced from the fermentation by-products of wine and cheese.

