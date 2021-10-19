Here’s how drones can transport dogs trapped by the volcano in La PalmaExBulletin







change the title Leaflet via Reuters

Leaflet via Reuters Some dogs that have been trapped by lava from a volcano on the island of La Palma, Spain, may soon be rescued if a drone company has its way. Aerocamaras says its team of drone operators has now obtained the permits it needs to try a unique rescue, in which a drone will drop a net over each dog, and then lead it to safety. “Our pilots are conducting tests together with the emergency teams at the moment,” said the company on Tuesday, after announcing that the operation had been given the green light. “Because of the complexity of the operation, we need calm and concentration,” he added. The cargo drone to be used can carry up to 23 kilograms (about 50 pounds) per flight; each mission is also limited by drone battery life. The operation will be fraught with danger, as cargo drone operators try to catch dogs in nets, lift them into the air and lead them 450 meters (about 1,476 feet) above the lava, Raporton Reuterswith “It’s the first time an animal is being rescued by a drone” that will also catch it, Aerocamara CEO Jaime Pereira told the news agency. He added, “If this is the last option the dogs have? Then we will follow them.” There are conflicting reports regarding the number of dogs. country and other Spanish media agencies say four dogs need to be rescued, while Reuters says there are three. The drones have already been used to bring food and water to dogs and other animals that had been trapped by lava in the village of Todoque, in an operation that began around October 5, said the island’s governing councilwith to YouTube

Because of the weight and distance involved, when a drone hits one of the dogs, its operator will only have eight minutes to put a dog in the net and fly over the dangerous lava, Pereira told Reuters. Otherwise, cargo drones may not have enough battery power to make the round trip safely. “What we do not want is to run out of battery when we fly over the lava,” Pereira told Reuters. Emergency crews looked at the use of helicopters to rescue the animals, but this plan was ruled out because the plane could be endangered by ash and pyroclastic rocks, according to Aerokamerawith The volcano and its lava flows are currently in a model of retention, authorities in La Palma said on TuesdayWith No new evacuations at work, although experts are preparing preventive measures in neighborhoods along the coast, in case lava enters the nearby sea and creates toxic gases.

