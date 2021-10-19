



Men’s basketball coach of the American International College Andi Burkholder announced the 2021-22 Yellow Jackets schedule on Monday, October 18th. “As in previous years, this season’s schedule will be very challenging,” Burkholder said. “In addition to our ever-demanding Northeast Conference-10 roster, we have non-conference games against some of the best teams other leagues in the region have to offer. We start with Jefferson and the Holy Family on an informative tour in Philly and end “Bridgeport’s multi-year non-conference schedule in January. All eight non-conference games will be very competitive, and will definitely help us improve as we finish the season with our Northeast-10 Conference schedule.” The Yellow Jackets can hardly wait for the full season after a truncated 2020-21 season due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Yellow Jackets will open the season with Jefferson and Holy Family University on November 13th and 14th. On 17th they will wait for Staten Island College, which is moving from Division III to Division II, to open the home list. AIC will open the conference season on November 20 at Pace University. Southern Connecticut State University and Yellow Jackets will be announced in Butova to open the AIC home conference schedule on 23rdOn Dec. 1, the Yellow Jackets will land in Waterbury, Connecticut to face the Post University. The Yellow Jackets return to conference action with back-to-back road games at Adelphi University and the University of New Haven at 4 p.m.th and 7thWith They will return to friendly borders on 10th when they expect the University of Assumption. Shortly before the winter break, AIC will host Bentley University on the 20ththwith In the final game of 2021, the Yellow Jackets will host Goldey-Beacom College on the 30ththWith On New Year’s Day, Yellow Jackets will host Le Moyne College. Saint Rose College will be the first stop in a five-game game on January 5ththWith They will then go to New Hampshire to face Franklin Pierce University and Saint Anselm College on 8th and 11thWith Roundabout is a non-conference match at Bridgeport University at 13th and a NE10 game in Assumption on 15thwith Yellow Jackets await Southern New Hampshire University at 19th before heading out to get to Bentley on the 22ndndWith Stonehill College makes the trip to Springfield to open a family home with three games on 15thBy To end January is a tip with St. Michael’s College at 29thOn February 2, AIC terminates home ownership against Adelphi. Three days later the program will go to Southern Connecticut for its second game until the end of the season. New Haven returns to Butova on 12th before the Yellow Jackets go to Le Moyne at 16th to end the regular road season. As the playoffs approach, the AIC ends the regular season at home against Pace and St. Louis. Rose on 19th and 22ndwith

