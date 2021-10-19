



NAIROBI, KENYA – Africa’s rare glaciers will disappear in the next two decades due to climate change, a new report warned on Tuesday amid sweeping pain forecasts for the continent that contributes the least to global warming but will suffer from it the most. The report by the World Meteorological Organization and other agencies, published ahead of the UN climate conference in Scotland beginning on 31 October, is a grim reminder that Africa’s 1.3 billion people remain extremely vulnerable as the continent warms more and more. a faster pace, than the global average. And yet 54 African countries are responsible for less than 4% of global greenhouse gas emissions. The new report captures the shrinking glaciers of Mount Kilimanjaro, Mount Kenya and the Rwenzori Mountains in Uganda as symbols of the rapid and widespread change that is to come. Their current withdrawal rates are higher than the global average. If this continues, it will lead to total degradation by the 2040s, he says. Massive displacement, famine, and rising climate shocks such droughts and floods are in the future, and yet the lack of climate data in parts of Africa is having a major impact on disaster warnings for millions of people, the Secretary-General said. OMB’s Petteri Taalas on Tuesday. Start. Estimates of the economic effects of climate change vary across the African continent, but in sub-Saharan Africa, climate change could further reduce gross domestic product by up to 3% by 2050, writes Josefa Leonel Correia Sacko in the report with the African Union Commission. With Not only are physical conditions deteriorating, but also the number of people affected is increasing. By 2030, up to 118 million extremely poor people, or those living on less than $ 1.90 a day, will be exposed to drought, floods and extreme heat in Africa unless appropriate response measures are put in place. adds Sacko. Already, the UN has warned that the island nation of the Indian Ocean, Madagascar is the one where famine conditions have been driven by climate change. And he says parts of South Sudan are seeing the worst floods in nearly 60 years. Despite the threats coming to the African continent, the voices of Africans have been less represented than the richer regions in global climate meetings and among the authors of the crucial intergovernmental panel on climate change. African participation in IPCC reports has been extremely low, according to the Future Climate for Africa, a research program in many countries. The costs ahead are huge. Overall, Africa will need over $ 3 trillion in mitigation and adaptation investments by 2030 to implement (national climate plans), requiring substantial, achievable and predictable conditional finance inflows, he said. Waves and WMO. The cost of adapting to climate change in Africa will increase to $ 50 billion a year by 2050, even assuming international efforts to keep global warming below 2 degrees Celsius.

