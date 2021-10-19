Prime Minister Doug Ford refuses to apologize for comments about immigrants

TORONTO – Ontario Prime Minister Doug Ford will not apologize Tuesday for comments about immigrants that some called “harsh” and “xenophobic,” raising concerns that he was feeding negative stereotypes to newcomers.

While talking about the lack of workers in the province the day before, Ford said people who want to come and work the “tail” like any other young Canadian should come to Ontario, but those who want to “gather dole and hang around He has to go somewhere else.

New Democrat Doly Begum told the legislature on Tuesday that the comments were embarrassing and offensive to families like hers, who came to Ontario for a better future and apologized.

Ford said he is pro-immigration, but he did not apologize.

Read more: Opposition leaders in Ontario call on Prime Minister Doug Ford to apologize for reprimanding immigrants

The story goes down the ad

“All you have to do is come to a Ford fest,” he said, referring to an annual Ford family celebration for supporters, especially popular when his late brother Rob Ford was mayor of Toronto.

“You will see support from people around the world coming there … I’ll tell you how the Ford Nation was created. They came to this country, they could not capture any NDP (or) Liberal leaders, but they “They took the mayor of Toronto, they took control of the prime minister. We show up at their door. We return their calls.”

The Ontario Council of Agencies Serving Immigrants condemned Doug Ford’s initial comments.

“Words matter. (Premier Ford) should NOT promote xenophobic tropes for Im / immigrants, “the group wrote in a tweet.

Nawaz Tahir had also noticed the comments. He acted as a spokesman for a mosque in London, Ont., Where a memorial service was held for four members of a Muslim family who were killed when a pickup truck hit them in what police claim was a deliberate act.

Tahir met with Ford that night and said he saw the empathy the prime minister showed towards the Afzaal family. He said he hopes the same sensitivity makes Ford apologize for his comments.

















3:18

Ford speaks of labor shortage in Ontario, says only young Canadian “workers” welcome





Ford speaks of labor shortage in Ontario, says only young Canadian “workers” welcome



“Importers it is important to understand why it is offensive and to go out and say, you know, ‘It was a mistake on my part to say this’ and to understand why it is wrong,” Tahir said.

The story goes down the ad

“If you do this as the Prime Minister of Ontario, you are helping to combat the stereotype in which the original comments were made.”

Read more: Doug Ford and Franois Legault say Montreal meeting focused on immigration, health, economy

Tahir said he has heard from community members who have been offended by the comments. Tahir, who was born in London, said he was also waiting for foreigners shouting at him to return to his country.

“This is the kind of story that feeds on that stereotype, that anger, that immigrants come here and do something negative or negatively impact the economy,” he said.

Deputy Prime Minister Christine Elliott defended Ford early in the day, saying an apology was not necessary.

“What the prime minister was actually saying is that we need more immigration to Ontario,” she said. “We have a lot of work to do. We know that when people come here they work hard. “

Ontario Liberal leader Steven Del Duca apologized to Ford.

Read more: Trudeau, Ford bump into asylum seekers at first official meeting

“It shows no weakness to apologize when you make a mistake,” he said. “I think it actually shows strength.”

The story goes down the ad

Even the language used by Ford shows an “outdated notion of the value of immigration,” Del Duca said.

“I would encourage Doug, get out of the bubble. Get out of the 1950s, take a look at modern Ontario, be comfortable with it, support it and let ‘s move forward,” he said.

NDP leader Andrea Horwath said Ford should show leadership and say it regrets it.

“They deserved an apology and instead they got an invitation to the Ford Fest and that just is not acceptable,” she said.