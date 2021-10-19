Edmonton City Council reflects voters’ desire for change

Amarjeet Sohi, who will be the first Edmonton mayor of South Asian descent, will chair the most diverse city council in the city’s history.

Eight of the 12 councilors elected Monday night are women, two from the previous council.

The four Sohi council members, Keren Tang, Aaron Paquette and Jennifer Rice are people of color.

New faces are taking the place of four possible currents Tony Caterina, Jon Dziadyk, Moe Banga and Bev Esslinger.

According to Edmonton Elections, 37.6 percent of eligible voters cast ballots.

Robyn Henwood, an Alberta chairwoman for Equal Voice, a national organization that works to elect and support women at all levels of political office, said the night was a major victory for women’s representation.

“This is an absolute victory,” Henwood said Tuesday. “These are great candidates, regardless of whether they are women, but to see eight women on the council really represents Edmonton.

“It’s very good to see so many women growing up and appreciated for their hard work and for what they can contribute.”

With only four councilors from the previous council holding their seats, the newcomers will exceed the number of veterans.

Competitive visions

Sohi achieved a commanding victory over Mike Nickel, his closest opponent.

Dave Cournoyer, host of Daveberta, a political podcast, said Sohi’s race against Nickel set the stage for a battle between “two different Edmonton visions”.

Nickel, a vocal critic of LRT expansion and city spending decisions, had campaigned for tax cuts and increased security and policing in the community.

Sohi campaigned for community investment, particularly in social programs for the homeless, mental health and poverty, and pledged to support the expansion of LRT.

Cournoyer said Soh’s leadership style is likely to resonate with that of his predecessor, Don Iveson.

Sohiwin points out that the Edmontons were eager to preserve Iveson’s legacy for “building the city” rather than seeking cuts, Cournoyer said.

Amarjeet Sohi says it is an honor to be the next mayor of Edmonton In his acceptance speech Monday night, Amarjeet Sohi says, As a bus driver, advisor and federal minister, I helped move so many people through this city, but tonight I am the one moving from this city. 1:50

Two of the closest races in Edmonton, too close to be called election night, were called Tuesday morning.

At Ward Ipiihkoohkanipiaohtsi, Jennifer Rice narrowly defeated Rhiannon Hoyle by 39 votes.

At Ward Anirnic, Erin Rutherford defeated Bev Esslinger in office by 266 votes. Esslinger has been on the council since 2013.

Rutherford said she was overwhelmed with the support she received from voters and her campaign team.

She said she plans to build Esslinger’s legacy and looks forward to working with her new colleagues.

“I’m very excited to see what we can achieve together,” Rutherford said in an interview Tuesday.

“There is a lot of new energy backed up with a lot of different knowledge and skills and experiences, so I think it will be a really great team to take this city forward.”

At Ward Sspomitapi, two-year counselor Moe Banga lost out to Jo-Anne Wright, a novice candidate with experience in financial services and human resources and labor relations.

At Ward O-day’min, incumbent Mayor Tony Caterina lost to Anne Stevenson, a former urban planner with the City of Edmonton. At Ward tastawiyiniwak, current chairman Jon Dziadyk lost to Karen Principe, a dental hygienist.

Stevenson and Principe will be joined on the council by other newcomers Michael Janz at Ward Papastew, Ashley Salvador at Ward Mtis and Keren Tang at Ward Karhiio.

The new faces on the council point to further progressive change and the desire for change among Edmonton voters, Cournoyer said.

“Anyone who pays attention to municipal politics in Alberta and Edmonton will know that it is really difficult to defeat the authorities, so to have four possible currents in a municipal election, this is really a sea change.

“And given that a number of city councilors resigned and new councilors were elected to open neighborhoods, it will be a whole new face on city council that the Edmontonians were in the mood for change.”

‘Field game’

MacEwan University political scientist Chaldeans Mensah said the new candidates made a surprise for the incumbents who campaigned by gaining experience and recognizing the name.

He said the candidates used “on-the-ground” campaign tactics to shape the external advantage.

“They used the ground game effectively,” he said. “Their volunteers were there to get votes.

“And maybe the incumbents were waiting to join the name recognition factor … taking it for granted.

“These guys, these challengers, went out there and got the vote. It’s a really simple equation.”

“Fresh ideas and fresh faces”

Political analyst Najib Jutt said he was disappointed there was no more racial diversity on the council, but thinks the new recruits will help steer the city in the right direction.

“In terms of gender representation and overall representation of marginalized and rationalized voices, we have pretty good advice that is more reflective of Edmonton,” he said.

“I think it’s good for Edmonton to have a new council of some old guards to come back and keep them all in line. But overall, just to have some great new ideas and faces. fresh. “

In office Tim Cartmell in Ward pihsiwin, Andrew Knack in Ward Nakota Isga, Sarah Hamilton in Ward sipiwiyiniwak and Aaron Paquette in Ward Dene all won re-election.

‘Hit the road running’

The council works best when there is a lot of “push and pull” on key issues, Paquette said in an interview Tuesday. He said he expects this new council to have that healthy tension.

He said he looks forward to helping his young colleagues gain their influence.

“The beginning of the council, it is exciting at first, right out the gate and then you hit the information fire,” he said.

“There is a lot of adjustment to be made, and I hope some of us torn veterans can help shorten the learning curve this time around because we have a lot of work to do to walk the streets.”

The new councilors will be sworn in on October 26th. Council meetings will resume in early November.