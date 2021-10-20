Apply Joint Application Updates to Include Cambridge International | National News





NEW YORK, October 19, 2021 / PRNewswire / –Cambridge International, the world’s largest provider of integrated K-12 education programs, announced today that the Common App has updated its application to include Cambridge International. With this new update, the Joint Application now includes Cambridge International Advanced and Advanced courses and exams. “With this Joint Application update, Cambridge “High school students will be better and more fairly represented when applying to over 900 colleges,” he said. Mark Cavone, Cambridge International Regional Director, North AmericaWith “Many Cambridge students are low-income and first generation, and we believe they deserve every opportunity to demonstrate their hard work and achievements. We were excited to partner with the Common App to lead advance their mission to promote accessibility, equity and integrity in the college admissions process for all students “. As a global organization with a 160-year history as part of Cambridge University, Cambridge Assessment International Education Education partners with schools and districts around the world with a common goal of making education transformation a reality. The demand of American schools and districts for Cambridge International has been driven by aligning the program with state and local equality priorities, in particular, expanding advanced course offerings and increasing access for underrepresented students with the support they need to succeed. . The Common App is a non-profit member organization committed to pursuing accessibility, equity and integrity in the college admissions process. Each year, more than one million students, a third of whom are first-generation, apply to college through the Common App online app. Founded in 1975, the Common App serves over 900 member colleges and universities worldwide. More than 400 high schools in the US now use the Cambridge Advanced program, developed in Cambridge University IN England, one of the top five universities in the world. It is part of an internationally standardized program that allows students to earn college-level credits in high school. Cambridge uniquely provides a four-stage learning system (Primary to Advanced) that harmonizes rigorous curriculum, pedagogy and assessment for all students in grades K-12. About Cambridge International Cambridge International prepares school students for life by helping them develop an informed curiosity and a lasting passion for learning. We are part of the Cambridge Assessment, a department of Cambridge UniversityOur International Qualifications are recognized by the best universities and employers in the world, giving students a wide range of options in their education and career. As a non-profit organization, we dedicate our resources to providing high quality educational programs that can unlock the potential of students. View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/common-app-updates-application-to-include-cambridge-international-301403662.html SOURCE Cambridge International

