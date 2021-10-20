Red Nation International Film Festival Formation – Short Film News





26th Red Nation International Film Festival Focuses on Involvement for Local Artists The 26th Annual Red Nation International Film Festival will run from November 1st to November 30th and will feature a combination of live and virtual events. Focusing on greater inclusion and equality for indigenous artists, #NativeInChargeOfThearAarrative remains the guiding principle of the festival. “Night Raiders”, directed by Danis Goulet and Elle-Máijá Tailfeathers, will be the opening night show. The final feature will be “Catch the Fair One”, directed by Josef Kubota Wladyka and stars Kali Reis and Kimberly Guerrero. This year’s festival will screen a total of 63 films, featuring six feature films, 19 documentaries and 38 shorts, and is produced by the Red Nation Celebration Institute. The full lineup can be seen at the Red Nation International Film Festival Web pagewith ‘Dog Power’ added as Red Carpet Premiere to AFI Fest lineup The American Film Institute announced that “Dog Power” has been added to the AFI Fest 2021 lineup. The film was directed by Jane Campion and stars Benedict Cumberbatch, Kristen Dunst, Jesse Plemons, Code Smit-McPhee, Frances Conroy, Thomasin McKenzie, Geneviève Lemon and Keith Carradine. Produced by Campion, Tanya Seghatchian, Emile Sherman, Iain Canning and Roger Frappier. The film will hit theaters on November 17 and on Netflix on December 3. AFI Fest will be held this year from November 10 to November 14 in Los Angeles. The festival will open with the world premiere of “Tick, Tick … Boom!” directed by Lin-Manuel Miranda and will close with “King Richard”, directed by Reinaldo Marcus Green. This year’s festival will feature personal and virtual performances and will require all participants in person to be fully vaccinated. More information and passes are available at AFI Fest Web pagewith The cast of ‘The Harder They Fall’ to receive tribute to the ensemble at the Gotham Awards 2021 The Gotham Film & Media Institute announced that the cast of “The Harder They Fall” will receive the Ensemble Tribute during the Gotham 2021 Awards Ceremony, which takes place in person on November 29 at Cipriani Wall Street in New York City. Nominations for the Gotham Awards will be announced on October 21st. “The Harder They Fall” features an ensemble of Jonathan Majors, Zazie Beetz, Delroy Lindo, LaKeith Stanfield, Danielle Deadwyler, Edi Gathegi, RJ Cyler, Damon Wayans Jr., Deon Cole with Regina King and Idris Elba. The film naturally follows Nat Love, who discovers that his enemy Rufus Black is being released from prison and consequently rallies his gang to find Black and seek revenge. The film is directed by Jeymes Samuel, written by Samuel and Boaz Yakin and produced by Samuel, Shawn Carter, James Lassiter and Lawrence Bender. “Director Jeymes Samuel’s debut film is fully realized with this extraordinary company of actors who perfectly marry the main characters of the ensemble film – collaboration, community and connectivity – resulting in one of the most entertaining films of the year,” said The Gotham Film & Executive Director of the Media Institute, Jeffrey Sharp. “We are very proud to know ‘The Harder They Fall’ at this year’s Gotham Ensemble Meeting.” Paramount adds release date for “Lost City” The Paramount comedy “Lost City” will now open three weeks earlier than expected, its release date being moved from April 15, 2022 to March 25, 2022. The mix came after a number of Marvel films changed dates, with “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness” leaving March 25th. The comedy stars Sandra Bullock and Channing Tatum as a romance novelist and her cover model, respectively. The film will follow the couple as they are kidnapped and end up on a jungle adventure to fight for their lives. “Lost City” (formerly titled “Lost City of D”) also stars Patti Harrison, Oscar Nunez, Da’Vine Joy Randolph and Daniel Radcliffe. Aaron and Adam Nee co-wrote and directed the film with Bullock as producer for Fortis Films alongside 3dot Productions’ Liza Chasin and Seth Gordon for Exposition A.

