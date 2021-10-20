BC records 560 new cases of COVID-19 and 5 other deaths





The UN government on Tuesday announced 560 new cases of COVID-19 and five other deaths. In a written statement, the provinces said there are currently 4,913 active cases of people infected with the new coronavirus in Christ A total of 382 people are in hospital, including 146 in intensive care. Overall hospitalizations, which usually lag behind the rise and fall in new cases, are seven percent from last Tuesday, when 357 people were hospitalized with the disease, and about 24 percent from a month ago when 307 people were in hospital. The number of patients in intensive care has decreased by about five percent from 153 a week ago and by six percent from a month ago when 156 people were in the ICU. The number of provincial deaths from COVID-19 is now 2,086 lives lost from 198,838 confirmed cases so far. As of Tuesday, there are a total of 23 active outbreaks in assisted living units, long-term care and hospital acute care units. A new eruption has been reported at The Emerald at Elim Village in Surrey. Twelve residents have died as a result of an explosion that affected almost every resident at the Willington Care Center in Burnaby, officials say. Fraser Health said more than 100 people have been infected with the disease since the outbreak was announced Sept. 28. Eight cases are among residents and 21 are among staff, according to the health authority. As of Tuesday, 89.2 percent of those 12 and older in BC have received the first dose of the aCOVID-19 vaccine and 83.5 percent the second dose. From October 11 to 17, people who were not fully vaccinated accounted for 67.1 percent of cases, and from October 4 to 17, they accounted for 75.5 percent of hospitalizations, by province. To date, more than eight million doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered, including 3.9 million second doses. A vaccine card is required Earlier on Tuesday, health officials announced that capacity restrictions were being lifted for organized events, including sporting events, concerts and weddings. The order to sit at a table in restaurants and bars will also be lifted on Monday. British Colombians wishing to enter those restaurants and other recreational spaces must submit proof of vaccination by providing a copy of their government-issued vaccine card in digital or paper form. Currently, residents must show evidence of a dose of COVID-19 vaccine using the vaccine card. From October 24, proof of two doses will be required to enter non-essential spaces. Cards are available throughHealth Gateway provincial websiteAfter you have loaded the page, you must enter your list: People from other Canadian provinces or territories must show a vaccine register officially recognized by their province or territory along with a valid government photo ID.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/british-columbia/covid-19-update-oct19-1.6216422 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos