On Sunday, October 24, 2021, full vaccination for all those born in 2009 or earlier (12+) and presentation of your BC Vaccination Card will be required to access certain events, services and businesses.

asset On Monday, October 25, more people will be able to gather at rallies and events organized in parts of the province where vaccination levels are high. The order of the provincial health officer limiting the capacity limits to 50% for events and gatherings organized inside will be reviewed to allow 100% capacity in those environments where the BC Vaccine Card is placed and the vaccination status test is checked.

Moreover, the requirement to sit at a table in restaurants and bars will be removed. Requirements for indoor masks remain in effect for all indoor gatherings and events.

These changes apply to:

indoor sporting events (e.g. hockey or basketball games)

indoor concerts, theater, cinema, dance and symphony events

indoor events: examples are weddings, funeral receptions (outside the funeral home) and organized parties.

Capacity limits remain in place where regional orders are placed, including Fraser East and parts of the Northern and Internal Health regions.

Learn more:

For information on the latest provincial health officer orders and instructions, non-medical issues (such as travel recommendations), and how to manage social isolation, visit: www.gov.bc.ca/COVID-19

For more information and the latest medical updates on COVID-19, visit the BC Centers for Disease Control website: http://www.bccdc.ca

Or follow on Twitter: @CDCofBC

For information on how to register and book an appointment for COVID-19, visit: www2.gov.bc.ca/vaksinuar