Carson Jerema: Jason Kenney puts Alberta on the path he can’t control with a possible draw victory

EDMONTON Judging simply by the early results of the draw referendum, Jason Kenney made the right bet, but he has also put himself and Alberta on a path he can regret. The vote will not be completed until next week, but the total so far shows that Albanians are voting to remove the draw from the Constitution.
The referendum was always a gesture aimed at increasing support for the government as a true defender of the provinces against a hostile Ottawa. But in the years since the prime minister took power, his popularity has plummeted, largely due to his treatment of the pandemic, which energized the most conservative factions in the province and his party. Those factions will want to drastically change or dismantle the draw and will not content themselves with a symbolic victory.
Complaints against equality are really well founded. Because Alberta, which has not qualified for the program since the 1960s, is richer than other provinces and incomes are higher, its people pay a disproportionate amount of federal taxes, parts of which are distributed to provinces that do not have, so they can provide similar services at similar tax levels. Most payments go to Quebec, which will receive $ 13.1 billion out of nearly $ 21 billion reconciliation payments for 2021-22, which is particularly lamentable given Quebecs strong opposition to Alberta oil pipelines.
While the goal of equalization is to reduce disparities between provinces, fiscal capacity has been converging, especially since the fall in oil prices in 2014. Fairness Alberta political scientist Bill Bewick estimates that the capital gap between provinces that have and do not have from about $ 5,000 in 2015, to $ 1,600 this year. Because the program has a predefined financial group, the settlement is currently paying more than the formula would require.
University of Calgary economist Trevor Tombe said in an interview Monday that while he opposed the referendum, he agrees the program should be reformed. In 2018, after falling oil prices and provinces becoming more equal, the formula actually wanted to pay fewer dollars than the much-anticipated one, he said.
Another objection is that the draw favors the provinces with public energy companies because it calculates revenue based on the price the government sets for electricity. This is a special help for Quebec. There is a strong incentive to keep energy prices low, Tombe says. If Quebec had only two cents per kilowatt hour higher electricity prices, they would still have lower electricity prices, compared to North America, but their equal pay would be $ 10.7 billion , in the country (from $ 13.1 billion).
So, yes, complaints against equality are justified, and in relation to the referendum, equality is actually of no interest to be in the Constitution. No federal spending program, especially one that is so easily manipulated for political purposes, should be maintained alongside rules that dictate the powers and boundaries of government. The very wording of the equalization clause suggests that it does not belong, as it commits Ottawa simply to the principle of equalization payments for the poorest provinces.
There has been a lot of talk about the separation of the Supreme Courts in 1998 deciding and a dutyt to come to the negotiating table which was a specific reference to the threat of partition, not a general point on the most insignificant constitutional changes. Elsewhere in the ruling, however, the court affirmed the duty of the participants in the Confederation to engage in constitutional discussions in order to accept and address the democratic expressions of the desire for change in the other provinces.
We can discuss the legal differences between negotiations versus holding debates, but if you want to remove the equalization clause from the Constitution, holding a referendum, followed by a legislative resolution (as planned), is really how Alberta will the process of change began.
It is simply not clear what Kenney and his United Conservative Party government hope to achieve. “Our expectation is not that there will be a constitutional change or an end to the draw, but we are using this to gain power,” Kenney said at a Facebook Live event last week, where he fully acknowledged he did not expect to receive the necessary support. by others the provinces to amend the Constitution. The whole purpose, then, seems to be to raise dust.
Sure, if the vote went the other way, it would be worse for Kenney, but a victory for the party could do little more than boost expectations, creating a bigger opening for separatist elements in the province.
The so-called Alberta Free Strategy , which was announced with a splash earlier this month, goes beyond the usual plans to seek autonomy, such as a provincial police force and a retirement plan. Backed by several current and former MFAs, she advocates for the provincial government to claim authority to reject the implementation of federal laws and court decisions, and pushes for independence if Ottawa does not end its economic tyranny.
Kenney gained power with a coalition that included the independence movement in the east, despite the fact that he is a federalist. If the Albertas strongly approve of making changes to the draw and Kenney is unable to make up for them, will he further encourage the separatists within his base?
Share this article on your social network
