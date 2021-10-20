Leaving FIFA intended in Europe to fight the two-year World Cups

More than a dozen European nations are considering the last resort option in the fight to prevent a two-year World Cup: giving up FIFA, according to two people familiar with the talks.

Plans to double the frequency of the World Cups were set by FIFA President Gianni Infantino in a private phone call Tuesday with many executives from 55 European member associations resisting the transformation of the global game.

Behind the scenes, the European football body UEFA has already heard from more than a dozen federations that are considering informing FIFA of their intention to withdraw their membership in the global governing body, people familiar with the situation told The Associated Press. They spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss the confidential talks.

A threat to leave FIFA would confirm what the Nordic federations referred to as open options for them when the six-nation group attacked the plan last week.

If the majority in FIFA decides to approve a proposal for the (biennial) FIFA World Cups, the Nordic football associations will have to consider further actions and scenarios that are closer to our core values ​​than what the current proposal represents. FIFA, said the joint statement from Denmark, Sweden, Norway, Finland, Iceland and the Faroe Islands.

Infantino, who is working with former Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger to gain support for the World Cups every two years, claims the plans will help more countries qualify to play on the biggest stage.

But support for staying on a four-year cycle comes from nations like Finland and the Faeroe Islands who have never qualified for the World Cup.

Leaving FIFA would not affect any national team or UEFA member club playing in European competitions. Gibraltar won UEFA membership in 2013 to play in the continental games before being admitted to FIFA three years later.

Any country leaving FIFA could have the support of UEFA President Alexander Ceferin. He has already ruined Europe’s prospect of boycotting a World Cup if Infantino pushes for a radical overhaul of the national team’s calendar.

FIFA’s proposal envisions a tournament in each off-season, rather than one edition each of the World Cup and European Championship in the current four-year cycle.

Instead of having match windows in September, October, November and March for the International Men’s Games, Wenger favors only one block of games a month around October and November for the tournament qualifiers.

This would limit the cash flow from match revenue to just one period of the year, creating uncertainty as to whether fans would like to watch games on such a rapid continuum and thwart the qualifying hopes of teams losing key players through injury. in October.

Article 18 of the FIFA statutes stipulates how a member association may leave the body by giving notice six months before the end of the calendar year.

Nations leaving FIFA would be an unprecedented escalation of the dispute that would divide the global game, and it would be difficult to see that it would be fully activated if only a few countries went alone without the support of the confederation like UEFA.

While UEFA is just one of six continental confederations, it generates more money than FIFA, which serves as the umbrella organization overseeing football worldwide. FIFA generates about $ 6 billion over a four-year cycle compared to UEFA’s $ 14 billion driven by the lucrative version of the Champions League for elite European clubs.

UEFA thinks that a World Cup every two years would impair the quality of the game of European clubs that dominate football for about 40 weeks a year.

FIFA has sought to seize part of the global club game fortune by launching an expanded Club World Cup. Its onset scheduled for June this year was delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

With those plans stalled, FIFA turned to the more regular scenes of its main source of revenue, the Men’s World Cup. FIFA is also exploring holding the Women’s World Cup every two years.

As FIFA vice-president through his UEFA leadership, Ceferin will attend a virtual meeting of the FIFA Council on Wednesday. FIFA’s main decision-making body will discuss the two-year World Cup plans that have been weighed so far in finalizing a new structure for the men’s game.

The feasibility study regarding a two-year World Cup has not been completed or presented yet, UEFA said in a statement, however FIFA seems to be trying to push a revolution without being able to demonstrate its benefits.

FIFA only recently recruited Jill Ellis, the former coach of the United States of America, winner of the Women’s World Cup, to lead consultations on women’s performance, also being staged every two years.

UEFA is unhappy that it made no contribution to the appointment of representatives to the Ellis-led expert group.

There is no representation of confederations or leagues that have the core expertise to run women’s soccer competitions within the framework of football calendars every day, UEFA said. We requested a joint forum of actors, as so far UEFA, leagues and tournament organizers along with clubs have not been heard in the process. No confirmation has been given by FIFA at this point.

FIFA just this week brought together the coaches of the national men’s teams to discuss proposals that could see the 2026 World Cup hosted by the United States, Canada and Mexico and the first with the jump from 32 to 48 teams followed by another edition in 2028. UEFA has already started the process of finding hosts to host the European Championship as planned in 2028 in its four-year cycle, putting FIFA in direct conflict with European plans.

A 2028 World Cup would be just before the Los Angeles Olympics, leaving World Cup sponsors and the International Olympic Committee like Visa and Coca-Cola with two events close together.

The IOC has opposed FIFA’s plans in a rare rebuke of one of its sports and an IOC member, which is Infantino.

Clashes in schedule with other sports, the Men’s World Cup overshadowing the women’s tournaments of the tournament and a further massive strain on athletes ’well-being were all mentioned by the IOC following an executive board meeting on Saturday.

FIFA has not set an official date for a decision on its World Cup proposal, although a meeting of its 211 national members could be held in December.

