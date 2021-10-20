United Kingdom Covid-19: Boris Johnson declared the pandemic, but it is over. Now the cases are on the rise





“We are sacrificing our chance to see loved ones this Christmas, so we have a better chance of protecting their lives so we can see them next Christmas,” Johnson said, taking a step potentially determinant of the career he had ruled out just a few days earlier.

But the Delta variant – more transmissible than the Alpha type which ruined last year’s celebrations – is not gone.

The country has quietly endured very high cases, hospitalizations and deaths compared to the rest of Europe. Britain has registered nearly half a million cases in the last two weeks – and almost 50,000 on Monday – more than France, Germany, Italy and Spain combined. The UK reported 223 deaths on Tuesday, the highest daily figure since early March.

Johnson has walked away from most of the European Union in his approach; while a number of countries on the continent have introduced vaccine passports, England stopped its original plan to do so. Wearing masks and social distancing and other measures are no longer required by law in Britain. This runs counter to much stricter measures in some European countries, where a vaccination test or negative test is needed to visit bars and restaurants or work in certain areas, including healthcare. Hospitals in Britain are now close to renewal once again under pressure from new admissions. And the country’s early vaccination success risks being undone by a stuttering circulation of shootings and boosters for children. “Extraordinary policies lead to extraordinary results,” Deepti Gurdasani, an epidemiologist at Queen Mary University in London, told CNN. “Summer is very predictable. This is a consequence of the opening of everything.” “We are approaching winter and things will get worse,” she added. Some things can still be closed; Johnson’s spokesman acknowledged Monday that a “challenging” winter is ahead, and the prime minister has refused to rule out a return to masked mandates or tougher restrictions to protect the country’s National Health Service (NHS) in the coming weeks. But some experts are calling for a more urgent change in approach. “There are a number of ways (in which) we are off-line with Western Europe and the rest of the world,” said Martin McKee, professor of European Public Health at the School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine in London. “We have seen in other European countries that collective measures make a big difference,” he said. “We have to ask ourselves: Are we right? (Because) there is no proof that we are.” A circulation of stuttering vaccines The driver of Britain’s renewed optimism in the new year was its vaccination program, which surpassed most countries in its initial stage and defined the narrative of what Johnson portrayed as Britain’s triumphant exit from the pandemic. But the country is trying to replicate those early successes as it tries to vaccinate teenagers and provide booster vaccines for older and at-risk people. “England ‘s proliferation is failing to keep pace with the distribution of the first and second doses of vaccines,” John Roberts, a consultant on the Covid-19 Acting Reaction Group, which tracks figures, warned in a statement on Monday. vaccination. More than a month after the boost shooting began, less than half of the two-year-olds vaccinated over the age of 80 have received a refill. “It is clear that accelerating the proliferation is vital to reducing pressure on health services and minimizing Covid-related deaths this fall and winter,” he said. The group estimated that, at the current rate, the 22 million people who make up the country’s highest risk groups will not be tripled until the end of January, despite initial promises by the government that the program would protect people for the winter. Vaccines continue to reduce the number of Covid-19 patients in need of hospital treatment, but the weakening of immunity makes the rate of spread particularly important. Most people over the age of 40 in Britain were initially vaccinated with the partially home-made Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine, the efficacy of which against the Delta variant has been shown to be lower than that of Pfizer and Moderna. or preliminary printing of a study by Public Health England (PHE) found that protection against infection fell from 66.7% to 47% after 20 weeks, compared with a drop from 90% to 70% for the Pfizer vaccine. Special PHE research it was found that the effectiveness of AstraZeneca against Delta hospitalization dropped from a little over 90% to a little less than 80% after 140 days, while its anti-death efficacy remained close to 90%. Pfizer remained above 90% on both metrics. Many experts blame the lack of momentum in vaccinating the UK on positive insurance for months by the Johnson government. “All the messages and actions of the government suggest that we are out of danger,” Gurdasani said. “There have been many messages that the pandemic is over, so many people are thinking, ‘Why bother? McKee added. There are concerns at the other end of the age spectrum as well, as the NHS works to vaccinate over 12-year-olds and avoid a repeat of the rampant transmission in schools that disrupted most of the summer period in June and July. This program suffered a false start amid early adversarial advice from the country’s scientific bodies; while France, for example, started vaccinating under the age of 18 in June, the British government only sparked the move in September. 1.2 million teens have now been given one dose of the vaccine and only 260,000 have seen two doses in England. “The problem is not that teenagers do not want to take it. There are many who are desperate to get it, but it is not being offered to them at school yet,” Gurdasani said. Schools have complained about the lack of vaccination staff and England’s delay in allowing teenagers to visit national vaccine centers has left it behind Scotland in vaccinating the age group. “There’s a loss of direction here,” McKee said. “It is not clear who is responsible.” British hospitals are preparing for a bleak winter Britain’s Covid-19 rates fly over most of Europe, but its mitigation measures remain minimal. “The government is completely dependent on the vaccination program, which is now going on in a very half-hearted way,” McKee said. “There really needs to be an urgent review of where we are different from other countries, and an assessment: should we be different? What is the reason?” McKee joined many experts in calling for a package of measures that reflect the continent. Some European countries, including France and Italy, have released Covid-19 crossings and called for vaccinations for healthcare workers, while many others still use masked mandates in crowded spaces that the UK does not. Johnson, on the other hand, has reverted to initial plans to introduce similar measures. “Vaccine crossings have an important role to play; French and Italian experience shows that yes,” McKee said. Cases have remained low in both countries since the measures were introduced. Healthcare has been transferred to the UK and vaccine transfers have been announced in Wales and Scotland. Johnson, meanwhile, is keeping them in reserve under his “Plan B” scenario for England – but with such high infection rates every day, many wonder why Plan A is still in place. “We have extremely high levels of infection in children (and) they have spread to the elderly population,” Gurdasani said. “We are approaching winter and things are going to get worse.” Covid fatigue among the public is another challenge. Mass events are unfolding without vaccination requirements and few traces of the pandemic still remain on the high British roads during busy periods. Only 40% of Britons regularly practice social distancing, compared with 62% in mid-July and 85% in April, according to the Office for National Statistics. The same repeated study has also found a gradual decline in mask wear. For some, that trend is alarming. “We have had 30 to 40,000 cases every day for months now. There is no other country that tolerates it … (but) it has normalized,” Gurdasani said. The steady flow of hospitalizations has not increased dramatically in the last two months, but neither has it decreased significantly; official figures show more than 700 new patients entering facilities every day. This leaves hospitals, already struggling to work through a large number of treatments that were delayed during the pandemic, anxiously awaiting another winter hike. Last week, NHS England said more people were waiting for treatment than at any time since it started keeping records – 5.7 million – as healthcare staff struggled the busiest September on record this year. “There is no doubt that the NHS is heating up, with the highest number of patients ever seen at A&E in September, 14 times more covid patients in the hospital compared to the same month last year and recording 999 ambulance calls,” said Professor Stephen Powis, NHS national medical director, said of the figures. In which direction winter takes is not yet inevitable. “There are so many unknowns,” McKee said, noting that previously projected increases in infections this year have not materialized. But experts and hospital staff fear further strain. “It is not a place where most healthcare workers want to be,” Gurdasani added. “It really scares me that we are in this place before winter.” And as the year draws to a close, the nature of Britain’s second pandemic Christmas remains unclear.

