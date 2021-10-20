Fossil fuel gap: The world will exceed the limits of the Paris Agreement





Analysis of the United Nations Environment Program shows that the 15 major fossil fuel producing countries will produce approximately 110% more coal, oil and gas by 2030 than would be necessary to limit heating to 1.5 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels, and 45% more than what would be in line with 2 degrees.

Researchers call this disconnect between government plans and international climate commitments the “output gap”, which they conclude remains “largely unchanged” compared to previous estimates since the first annual report released in 2019.

Recent analysis found that the output gap is larger for coal, of which governments plan to produce approximately 240% more by 2030. They are also planning to produce 57% more oil and 71% more natural gas than what is in line with the 2015 Paris Agreement.

Ploy Achakulwisut, lead author of the report and scientist at the Stockholm Environmental Institute, said that while the range is clear, governments still have the power to change course and close the gap. “It is state-owned fossil fuel companies that control 50 to 55% of global coal, oil and gas production, but even when they do not currently control production, government policies and subsidies enable production from private interests,” Achakulwisut told CNN. “It is governments that can implement systematic policies and actions throughout the economy, with the public interest in mind.” “The key message is that governments have a primary role to play in closing the output gap,” she added. Achakulwisut and colleagues analyzed production plans and forecasts for Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, Germany, India, Indonesia, Kazakhstan, Mexico, Norway, Russia, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom, and the United States. Although the world’s largest coal producers, China and the US, are reducing their fossil fuel production, the change will be offset by projected increases in coal production in India, Russia and Australia, the report said. In 2015, more than 190 countries signed the Paris Agreement pledging to limit the rapid rise in global temperatures to well below 2 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels, with a preferred target of 1.5 degrees. While half a degree does not sound like a big change, climate scientists have said that any part of a degree of extra heat above 1.5 degrees will cause more severe and frequent climate extremes. Beyond 1.5 degrees, they say the world will see more record fires, unprecedented heat waves and deadly floods as in 2021. “The point of the output gap report is to show that governments continue to not see the supply of fossil fuels as contributing to the climate crisis,” Achakulwisut said. “At the heart of the problem is that the governments of countries that produce fossil fuels are not yet ready to publicly acknowledge that we need to shut down production at a steady and managed pace in order to fulfill the Paris Agreement.” A recent study found that the vast majority of the remaining oil, natural gas and coal reserves on the planet should remain on earth by 2050 to avoid these consequences. Most regions around the world, according to the authors, must reach the peak of fossil fuel production now or within the next decade to limit the critical climate threshold. And the latest opinion from the International Energy Agency said more aggressive climate action is needed from world leaders, even though the switch to clean energy is leading to a downturn in the oil industry. However, the output gap report found that the world’s largest economies have spent more than $ 300 billion on new funding for fossil fuel activities since the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic, which is more than they have invested in alternatives. of clean energy. “The modeling results show that the three fuels coal, oil and gas have essentially started to fall by 2020 in order for us to stay in line with a path that will allow us to be consistent with heat restriction. long-term at 1.5 degrees C, “said Achakulwisut. “Continuing to delay the action will simply make the problem more difficult.” The report comes ahead of UN-mediated international climate negotiations in Glasgow, Scotland, in early November, where the focus will be on getting countries to commit to stronger fossil fuel cuts, as well as setting an end date for production and use of coal. In September, UN Secretary-General Antnio Guterres called the current path of the planet “catastrophic”, noting that if countries do not change course and make quick and bold commitments, they “are breaking the promise made six times. years ago to pursue the 1.5 degree Celsius goal of the Paris Agreement “. The coming years are critical for closing the output gap, Achakulwisut said. Only by rapidly moving away from fossil fuels and reducing greenhouse gas emissions can the world limit heating to 1.5 degrees. “We will need even bigger, faster declines and a potentially more disruptive transition,” she said. “The sooner we take action, the more managed and less disruptive this shift away from fossil fuels can be for everyone.”

